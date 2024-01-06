MISS EARTH – Fifaliana Valisoa talks about her difficulties in Vietnam

Fifaliana Valisoa learned many lessons from her participation in the Miss Earth competition in Vietnam this December

Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy had a multitude of experiences while participating in Miss Earth in Vietnam this December. She also faced various challenges along her journey.

Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy, Madagascar’s representative at the Miss Earth beauty pageant in Vietnam, faced a series of challenges during her month-long installation in December. Unfortunately, difficulties prevented it from making the top five of the ninety participating countries.

Her first difficulty was the lack of mastery of the English language compared to the other candidates, which prompted her to devote herself to intensive learning of this language after the competition. The disruptions to her schedule created stress that made her sick during the event, with little time to prepare, especially when it came to singing and talent, as well as to rest. Constrained by airport baggage limits, she was only able to bring two shoes and ten items of clothing, forcing unusual adjustments during the show. In addition, she faced the competition alone, without a Malagasy delegation at her side.

Project

“However, despite these trials, I consider this experience a valuable lesson for my future. These difficulties are a great personal step forward, even if I did not bring the crown back to the country,” explains Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy.

Her father, Manantsoa Ratsimbazafy, expresses his pride by emphasizing the importance of the learning she acquired in Vietnam. Although the wait for the results is full of suspense, the family is proud of their daughter’s first participation in an international competition. Despite invitations to participate in other competitions, Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy decided to no longer participate in Miss competitions. She prefers to concentrate on her law studies to prepare for her future.

She declined the invitation to participate in Miss Universe, thus giving the opportunity to other Malagasy girls to experience an adventure similar to hers in Vietnam. This adventure in Vietnam marked a turning point in the life of Fifaliana Valisoa Ratsimbazafy. Now, she dedicates herself entirely to her academic aspirations and her personal initiative aimed at creating an association focused on environmental preservation and reforestation.

Nicole Rafalimananjara