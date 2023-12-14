Missile attack leaves fifty injured in Kiev

Around 50 people were injured this Tuesday, 12th, in Kiev, in a missile attack fired by Russia, and several buildings were destroyed, said the mayor of the local council.

The Kiev mayor said on social media that debris from intercepted missiles fell in the eastern district of Dniprovskyi and injured at least 45 people, adding that 18 people were hospitalized, while 27 people received medical treatment at the scene.

On Monday, a Russian missile attack destroyed several homes on the outskirts of Kiev and left more than 100 families temporarily without electricity.

This morning’s attack occurred at a time when Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, was meeting at the White House with the leader of the United States, Joe Biden.