missing from home since Thursday

#missing #home #Thursday

There is great concern in Castel Rozzone over the disappearance of Nihal Atiqui, a 16-year-old girl resident in the town. According to the municipal administration, the student, who attends the ABF school in Treviglio, disappeared approximately around 4.30 pm on Thursday 25 January, when it was noticed, for the last time, in one of the central streets of the small town of Bassa.

The missing girl: the flyer with the appeal

Nihal, at the time of his disappearance, was wearing a black tracksuit branded Nike and a black sleeveless jacket also from the well-known brand. He was wearing white shoes and a pouch-type shoulder bag next to him. «From what the family told us, the girl disappeared approximately in the afternoon – explains the mayor, Luigi Rozzoni – the family filed a report of her disappearance the following morning to the Carabinieri of Treviglio. The police are investigating to trace her whereabouts.”

The alert is maximum, with the mayor launching an appeal on various social media to the residents of Castel Rozzone and neighboring towns to report in case she is spotted: «We ask for the maximum collaboration of the entire population of the area to be able to find this girl – adds the mayor –, every report or element can be invaluable in tracing it». In case of sighting, immediately contact 112, the single emergency number.