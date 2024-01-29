Mistake ironed out: Yann Sommer punches an opponent in the face, causes a penalty and saves it

#Mistake #ironed #Yann #Sommer #punches #opponent #face #penalty #saves

28.01.2024

Yann Sommer escapes with a black eye in Inter’s 1-0 win over Fiorentina despite hitting his opponent in the face and causing a penalty.

Inter Milan wins against Fiorentina 1-0. For a long time, the Nerazzurri’s victory seemed safe before Yann Sommer almost tripped himself up. Shortly before the final quarter of an hour began, the Nati keeper misjudged a long ball.

Sommer tries to kick the ball away with his fist and hits his opponent with full force in the face. After the referee has looked at the scene on the screen again, the referee points to the spot. Fiorentina’s Gonzalez grabs the ball and fails at the keeper.

Yann Sommer can correct his mistake and stay at the top of the Serie A table with Inter Milan.

Serie A, 22nd matchday, season 23/24

28.01.2024

90.+5. Conclusion:

Inter Milan wins 1-0 against Fiorentina. The guests took the lead in the first half through Lautaro Martínez (15th). Afterwards, Simone Inzaghi’s team was largely superior to the home team. Nevertheless, Fiorentina also had chances to equalize. Nicolás González missed the best chance in the 76th minute: Yann Sommer saved the poorly shot penalty that the goalkeeper had previously caused with a foul on M’Bala Nzola. Inter failed to step up and had to defend with the entire team until injury time. In the end, the team from Milan deservedly secured the lead in the table.

90.+5. Simone Inzaghi’s team has to defend once again with the entire team in their own penalty area.

90.+4. There is another corner for Florence. The cross goes to Antonín Barák. However, his header goes well over the goal.

90.+2. Inter establish themselves in the last third of the game. This saves guests valuable time.

90.+1. Yellow card for Rolando Mandragora (ACF Fiorentina)

Rolando Mandragora sees a yellow card for a high leg. Rolando Mandragora

90.+1. Official injury time (minutes): 5

90.+1. Substitution at ACF Fiorentina: Nikola Milenković Nikola Milenkovic

90. Substitution at ACF Fiorentina: Fabiano Parisi Fabiano Parisi

88. Fabiano Parisi is sent towards the baseline with a long ball. But there Denzel Dumfries cooks him up a lot. The leather ends up in the goalmouth.

85. The match got stuck in midfield. Both teams barely advance into the opponent’s half. The home team is running out of time.

83. Substitution at ACF Fiorentina: Rolando Mandragora Rolando Mandragora

83. Substitution at ACF Fiorentina: Alfred Duncan Alfred Duncan

83. Einwechslung bei ACF Fiorentina: Antonín Barák Antonin Barak

83. Substitution at ACF Fiorentina: Lucas Beltrán Lucas Beltran

82. Substitution at Inter: Yann Bisseck Yann Bisseck

82. Substitution at Inter: Benjamin Pavard Benjamin Pavard

82. Yellow card for Benjamin Pavard (Inter) Benjamin Pavard

80. The final phase begins. What else is in it for Vincenzo Italiano’s team?

77. Substitution at Inter: Alexis Sánchez Alexis Sanchez

77. Substitution at Inter: Lautaro Martínez Lautaro Martínez

76. Penalty missed by Nicolás González, ACF Fiorentina

Bitter! The home team misses the best opportunity to equalize. Nicolás González’s penalty was both weak and misplaced. Yann Sommer holds the ball with both hands. Nicolas Gonzalez

75. Yellow card for Yann Sommer (Inter)

The Swiss national goalkeeper is shown a yellow card for the foul. Yann Sommer

74. Referee Gianluca Aureliano rushes outside and takes another look at the situation himself. He then corrects his decision. Penalty for Florence!

72. Is there a penalty for Fiorentina? With a high cross, Yann Sommer hits M’Bala Nzola in the face with his fist outside the six-yard box. The Fiorentina striker needs treatment. Meanwhile, the situation is checked by the video referee.

69. Again and again it is M’Bala Nzola who gets the ball in the Inter penalty area. He slams the ball into the box from 14 meters, but Yann Sommer prevents the equalizer with a strong reflex.

67. M’Bala Nzola grabs a nice flying ball on the left baseline. But it won’t be dangerous. The attacker plays the ball straight into Yann Sommer’s arms.

64. Substitute Marko Arnautović puts a shot in the goal. However, the hit does not count. His provider Henrikh Mkhitaryan was previously offside.

61. Substitution at ACF Fiorentina: Nicolás González Nicolas Gonzalez

61. Substitution at ACF Fiorentina: Jonathan Ikoné Jonathan Icon

60. Einwechslung bei Inter: Marko Arnautović Marko Arnautovic

60. Substitution at Inter: Marcus Thuram Marcus Thuram

60. Substitution at Inter: Francesco Acerbi Francesco Acerbi

60. Substitution at Inter: Alessandro Bastoni Alessandro Bastoni

60. Substitution at Inter: Denzel Dumfries Denzel Dumfries

60. Substitution at Inter: Matteo Darmian Matthew Darmian

57. An Inter corner from the left side achieves nothing. The hosts win the ball but don’t switch quickly enough.

54. Davide Frattesi serves Lautaro Martínez from the center to the right of the penalty area. He doesn’t get enough pressure on his shot from the rotation. Pietro Terracciano buries the ball under himself.

50. On the left, Henrikh Mkhitaryan drives the ball forward. However, his sharp cross ends up in the arms of Pietro Terracciano.

46. Substitution at ACF Fiorentina: Maxime López Maxime Lopez

46. Substitution at ACF Fiorentina: Arthur Arthur

46. The teams are back on the pitch. There is a new face at Florence with Maxime López. Arthur stayed in the cabin.

45.+2. Half-time conclusion:

After the first 45 minutes, Inter Milan leads 1-0 at Fiorentina. The home team started the game well. M’Bala Nzola appeared dangerous in the opponent’s penalty area several times. After a quarter of an hour, however, Lautaro Martínez headed the ball into the net from a corner. The title contenders were then the better team. Before the break, Vincenzo Italiano’s team threatened again, but Alessandro Bastoni blocked a shot from M’Bala Nzola at the last moment.

45.+2. Yellow card for Jonathan Ikoné (ACF Fiorentina)

Jonathan Ikoné sees a yellow card with consequences: He is suspended for the next game. Jonathan Icon

45.+1. Big chance! M’Bala Nzola receives the ball in the right half of the penalty area. At the last moment, Alessandro Bastoni prevents Yann Sommer’s shot from going towards the goal. The ball lands in the goal.

45. Official injury time (minutes): 2

42. Yellow card for Alessandro Bastoni (Inter)

Alessandro Bastoni is shown a yellow card for a handball. Alessandro Bastoni

40. Five minutes are left on the clock in the first round. Will it be dangerous again in front of one of the goals?

39. In the left half of the penalty area, Carlos Augusto is caught by Henrikh Mkhitaryan. A Florence defender clears the shot from an acute angle for a corner.

36. When the corner is due, Luca Ranieri goes down in a duel with Alessandro Bastoni. The entire visiting team demands a penalty. But even after the VAR check, the decision remains: No penalty!

34. Great chance to equalize! A cross from the right slides past several players in the Inter penalty area. Finally, Giacomo Bonaventura shoots from the turn, but Yann Sommer directs the ball over the crossbar with a strong reflex.

31. There was more in it! Marcus Thuram is sent on his way with a pass from his own half. He runs away from his pursuers and has a clear path. Suddenly, however, he gets stuck in the grass a few meters from the penalty area. The striker goes down and the great chance to make it 2-0 is lost.

27. Alfred Duncan and Arthur are available to take the free kick. First Duncan runs – he sets the ball up for Arthur with his heel. The midfielder goes two meters and looks for the finish. However, his shot is blocked at the penalty line.

26. Henrikh Mkhitaryan fouls Arthur in a central position. However, it is about 30 meters to Yann Sommer’s goal.

23. The goal took a little bit of the wind out of the home team’s sails. Although Fiorentina has more possession of the ball, this hardly results in any opportunities. Inter is secure on defense.

20. With the lead behind them, Inter leaves the ball to Vincenzo Italiano’s team. Florence now has almost 70 percent of the ball.

17. AC Fiorentina started the game strongly. How do the hosts react to the deficit now?

16. A possible foul by Lautaro Martínez on Fabiano Parisi is being investigated. In the end, the decision remains.

15. Great for Inter, 0-1 by Lautaro Martínez

The thing is inside! Kristjan Asllani brings the ball from the left side to the first post. There, Lautaro Martínez prevails over Fabiano Parisi and extends the ball into the net. Lautaro Martínez Assist: Kristjan Asllani

14. Almost 1-0 for Inter! The guests quickly switch and Marcus Thuram is sent on the move on the right side. In the penalty area he looks for Carlos Augusto with a sharp cross pass, but Davide Faraoni prevents the goal with a brilliant tackle. Corner awarded to Inter.

12. The ball is in Yann Sommer’s goal. However, M’Bala Nzola’s celebration of his goal only lasted a short time. The flag goes up on the sideline. Offside!

10. There wasn’t much missing! A negligent back pass from Lucas Martínez Quarta puts Lautaro Martínez dangerously on the right side of the penalty area. The world champion finishes with a hard-hitting shot that flies just over the crossbar.

8. A first Inter cross flies into the opponent’s penalty area. However, Marcus Thuram cannot match the high cross. Florence regains the ball.

6. The home team made a good impression in the opening minutes. Inter can hardly get out of their own half.

4. M’Bala Nzola is caught again on the edge of the penalty area. He immediately looks for the finish, but a defender blocks his powerful low shot.

2. After a bad pass from Yann Sommer, M’Bala Nzola finishes from close range. The goalkeeper corrects his mistake. The Florence attacker was probably offside.

1. The ball is rolling! Which team gets off to a better start?

0. Inter moved into the Supercoppa final over Lazio Rome (3-0) and defeated SSC Napoli 1-0. The winning team from last week is also on the pitch from the start today. Simone Inzaghi’s team has been unbeaten in the league for 14 games. Only three games ended in a draw.

0. After three 1-0 wins in a row at the end of the year, things are not going well for the hosts in 2024. In the league there was a defeat against Sassuolo Calcio (0:1) and a draw against Udinese Calcio (2:2). Most recently, Florence lost 3-0 in the Supercoppa semi-final against SSC Napoli. In comparison, there are four changes to the starting lineup. Luca Ranieri, Davide Faraoni, Fabiano Parisi and Riccardo Sottil start for Cristiano Biraghi, Nikola Milenković (both not in the squad), Michael Kayode (bench) and Josip Brekalo (departure).

0. The home team is in the middle of the fight for the Champions League positions. Fiorentina is currently in 5th place with 34 points. With a win, Vincenzo Italiano’s team can push Atalanta from 4th place, who already won at Udinese Calcio yesterday. Juventus dropped points with a 1-1 draw against FC Empoli. This means Inter is at the top of the table.