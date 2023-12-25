Mitch Garver agrees to a two-year deal with the Mariners (source)

#Mitch #Garver #agrees #twoyear #deal #Mariners #source

Mitch Garver has agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Mariners, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The deal would be subject to Garver passing a physical exam.

After hitting a single to give the Rangers the lead for good in the decisive Game 5 of the World Series against the Diamondbacks, Garver reached free agency for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Garver hit .270/370/.500 in 87 games for Texas, hitting 19 home runs – his most since 2019. The veteran caught in 28 of those games, played once at first base and He was a designated hitter for 57 games. Although he has a career OPS of .825, Garver has never appeared in more than 102 games or caught more than 86 games in a season. In his short time as a catcher this year, he did not have good defensive metrics, in the 18th percentile in pop time and with two below-average blocked balls.

Garver’s best season was with the Twins in 2019, when the slugger hit 31 home runs and posted a .995 OPS, winning a Silver Slugger as a catcher.