Mitchell Johnson invited to Australian Cricket Awards night after Cricket Australia banned him from speaking at Perth Test

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has turned down Cricket Australia’s invite to the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards.﻿

It comes after Johnson was ‘cancelled’ from being a CA guest speaker at their events during the first Test in Perth.

In what the board claimed was in the “best interests” of Johnson and CA, he was removed from guest speaker roles after his withering attack on ex-teammate David Warner in The West Australian before the first Test.

Johnson was taken out of his official roles during the Test, according to The Age, in which Australia would go on to defeat Pakistan by a whopping 360 runs.

Just a week on, the 42-year-old was invited to the prestigious awards night, but promptly took to social media ﻿to express his disgust and confusion at CA’s gesture.

Mitchell Johnson took to his Instagram to express his confusion. (@mitchjohnson398) (Instagram)

“Is Cricket Australia serious??,” Johnson wrote on his Instagram, alongside a photo of the invitation.

“Last week I was cancelled from two speaking engagements. This week I’m invited to celebrate with them.”

A Cricket Australia spokesperson on Wednesday lauded Johnson’s mark on the game, but expressed hesitation towards him appearing amidst the feud with Warner that led into the first Test.

Mitchell Johnson sits with former teammate Shane Watson. (Getty)

“Mitchell is one of Australia’s most celebrated bowlers, but we felt on this occasion it was in everyone’s best interests that he was not the guest speaker at the CA functions,” a CA spokesperson said.

Australia faces Pakistan in the second Test beginning on Boxing Day, with Warner hoping to make up for his second innings duck after a perfect start with his ton.

