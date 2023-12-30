MIXED ASSESSMENT – A half-baked year

the total rehabilitation of the RN44 is one of the highlights of the year 2023

The year 2023 ends on a mixed note. Between the political quarrels inherent to the presidential election and the social problems, the peaceful outcome of the vote, the Island Games and the realization of major projects are saving the furniture.

Halftone. The year is coming to an end. The right time to take stock of the 2023 financial year. Overall, the observation is clear, 2023 ends on a mixed note.

Predictably, the prospect of the presidential election has unleashed passions. An excitement which led to heated political quarrels. The standoff between those in power gathered under the Orange banner and the opposition line led by the collective of candidates under a White standard, and subsequently baptized “cauliflower revolution”, has awakened the specter of cyclical crises which have hampered the development of the country.

The calm during the electoral operations and the peaceful outcome of the vote, however, made it possible to avoid a new political crisis and its “economicidal” consequences. The boycott of the vote by the collective of candidates and their supporters gives a bittersweet flavor to the electoral process. In addition to the formation of the government and the preparations for the legislative and municipal elections, the maneuvers concocted by the opposition could liven up the political contest at the start of the year and the less that comes.

With some misfortune comes good, the lively debates around the presidential election have, however, revealed that several texts in positive law are obsolete. Reforms and updates are needed for several laws. However, they require enlightened and dispassionate debates and reflections. Debates which disregard any political calculation. The idea is to create texts that serve the general interest. Laws intended to last. And not temporary and fragile legal provisions.

Successful bet

In addition to political disputes, glaring social problems also weighed down the results of the 2023 financial year. This is the perpetual energy problem. Endless power cuts and technical breakdowns, followed for several months by water cuts. Even the Soavinandriana military hospital (HOMI) is not spared from water supply problems.

Attempts at fraud and organizational problems which disrupted the baccalaureate exams are other facts which marked the year 2023. Here again, the absence of electricity in rooms, or even, the rotating load shedding has added fuel to the fire. Due to subject leaks, the History-Geography test was held until mid-evening in several exam centers. The various rebellions against the power and the demonstrations emanating from the University of Antananarivo have also agitated the education sector.

However, as is often the case, sport saved the day. The progress and performances of the athletes during the Indian Ocean Islands Games brought everyone together and united the extremes behind national pride. The preparations, which were made at the speed of a TGV, were, however, the scene of political distrust. Some, including one aspiring to the highest office, even went so far as to say that the Games would not be held.

Few detractors considered the fact that beyond the reputation of those in power, the honor and credibility of the nation were at stake. Ignoring the spats and political controversies, the standard bearers of Madagascar have However, it does the job. The prize is first place in the medal rankings and a record number of gold medals. The Madagascar team won one hundred and twenty-one gold medals in its purse.

Although the opening ceremony was mourned by the fatal stampede at one of the entrances to the Barea Mahamasina stadium, the holding and running of the Island Games are a successful bet for Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic. In a tumultuous political atmosphere, the Head of State, himself, went to the front to take charge of monitoring the organization of the Games, involving the entire government with him.

The minister coach system was put in place to support the well-being of athletes during their preparation and competition. To return to the political level, the re-election of Andry Rajoelina for a second term is one of the major events of this year which is ending. In the home stretch of its first five-year term, the tenant of Iavoloha has undertaken projects included in its “Veliranos”. He started the year 2023 with the launch of the construction of the cable car line in Antananarivo.

Construction of the Efaho pipeline, which is expected to be a sustainable solution to drought in the Deep South, also started this year. Andry Rajoelina concluded his first mandate in apotheosis with the inauguration of the end of works on National Road number 44 (RN44). The total rehabilitation of the road linking Moramanga to Ambatondrazaka, a road from hell for several years, is one of the main challenges faced by the tenant of Iavoloha in the field of infrastructure projects. Building on its momentum, it should continue with the inaugurations of the finished works in 2024.