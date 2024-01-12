mixed reviews of the alpha version

Rocksteady and Warner previously lifted the embargo on the game, and they probably already regretted doing so…

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League already divided the audience because it uses a live service model, and the press was not there for Rocksteady’s next game either. The studio then held an alpha test in November and signed a strict non-disclosure agreement (NDA) on everything about Suicide Squad. However, the embargo was unexpectedly lifted, and Rocksteady explained why:

“Back in November, we held a closed alpha test for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League where players agreed to a non-disclosure agreement and were given the opportunity to play an early part of the game. Now that more news has come out about the game and players are asking questions, we’re no longer enforcing part of the privacy statement and allowing players to talk about their experiences during the closed alpha test. We’ve listened to the community’s requests and want to give players a chance to discuss what it’s like to explore Metropolis as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. To the wonderful players who have tested the game, please feel free to talk and write about their gaming experience,” the studio wrote.

The goal was obviously to get the audience to react to the critical tone of the press, but it backfired. The overall picture may be positive on Twitter, but if you look at Reddit and the ResetEra forum, the fanboys here are immediately unable to distort the experiences. Most liked the gravity-defying modes of transportation, the characterization of the anti-heroes, and the banter between them. The opinions about the combat are much more divided, but the most criticized elements were the missions and the design of the world (empty, too old…), but they are not there for the live service model either.

Source: WCCFTech

