MLB suspended Dominican player for SUBSTANCE USE

While some teams MLB As they announce signings and trades in the middle of the offseason, the Baseball Commissioner’s Office offers bad news for others.

The Major League Baseball It is an institution that is responsible for ingraining the issue of values ​​in the family. It is known for certain that the measures for those who break the rules are forceful. Cases of gender violence and use of prohibited substances are irrefutable on the part of managers in The majors.

MLB Statement

«The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that two minor league players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

«Pittsburgh Pirates minor league pitcher, Hader Blancowho is currently on the roster of the Pirates of the Dominican Summer League, and free agent minor league pitcher, Ismael Laureano, each received a 56-game suspension without pay after testing positive for 3stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. “in violation of the Program.”

Blanco, has experience from his years in the Minor Leagues. He has a 4-3 record with 54 strikeouts, and his earned run percentage is 4.26 in 63.1 innings of work. He counts in his statistics with a Hold and saved game.

Laureano, of Dominican origin, has two seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays affiliates. His record is 2-5, he currently has an ERA of 8.27 and 28 “chocolates” in 49.0 innings pitched.

