MLB suspended Dominican player for SUBSTANCE USE

#MLB #suspended #Dominican #player #SUBSTANCE

While some teams MLB As they announce signings and trades in the middle of the offseason, the Baseball Commissioner’s Office offers bad news for others.

The Major League Baseball It is an institution that is responsible for ingraining the issue of values ​​in the family. It is known for certain that the measures for those who break the rules are forceful. Cases of gender violence and use of prohibited substances are irrefutable on the part of managers in The majors.

It may interest you: LAST MINUTE: Judge DICTADE COERTION on Wander Franco

MLB Statement

«The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that two minor league players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

«Pittsburgh Pirates minor league pitcher, Hader Blancowho is currently on the roster of the Pirates of the Dominican Summer League, and free agent minor league pitcher, Ismael Laureano, each received a 56-game suspension without pay after testing positive for 3stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. “in violation of the Program.”

Information taken from MLB Press Box.

Blanco, has experience from his years in the Minor Leagues. He has a 4-3 record with 54 strikeouts, and his earned run percentage is 4.26 in 63.1 innings of work. He counts in his statistics with a Hold and saved game.

Laureano, of Dominican origin, has two seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays affiliates. His record is 2-5, he currently has an ERA of 8.27 and 28 “chocolates” in 49.0 innings pitched.

Also Read:  "Still have a lot of room for improvement!"

It may interest you: BREAKING: San Francisco and Seattle agreed to MEGA CHANGE tora 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Unusual: a septuagenarian knocks down two police officers and is arrested during a chase
Unusual: a septuagenarian knocks down two police officers and is arrested during a chase
Posted on
At the meeting of the Israeli government, there was a heated argument, several officers left the hall in anger
At the meeting of the Israeli government, there was a heated argument, several officers left the hall in anger
Posted on
These Dutch top executives already received a minimum annual salary on Sunday | News
These Dutch top executives already received a minimum annual salary on Sunday | News
Posted on
Tetris inventor made nothing from his game for years, “but I was happy that people had fun with it” | Games
Tetris inventor made nothing from his game for years, “but I was happy that people had fun with it” | Games
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News