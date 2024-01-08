MLS 2023 – 2024: Leo Messi’s Inter Miami and Dolphins join forces with a tribute that will drive their fans crazy

#MLS #Leo #Messis #Inter #Miami #Dolphins #join #forces #tribute #drive #fans #crazy

‘Footyheadlines’, the website specialized in previewing the appearances of team clothing around the world, published one of the great surprises in recent years in the designs of team shirts: the Inter Miami would use a complementary outfit with the colors green and orange… paying tribute to the Miami Dolphins!

Although everything is nothing more than a certain rumor, the fact that the page has published it is because something is really happening. ‘cooking’ between the directives of the Miami teams of the MLS and the NFL.

The colors that were shown in the montage, with Messi as the starare similar to the retro clothing that the Dolphins have, a model they have played with since its creation. It was also used in the 80s, when they were commanded by Dan Marino. Despite being a style of iconic t-shirtsare not widely used in recent years.

The difference between the colors of both squads is total. Let’s remember that Inter Miami has pink as the central color on the shirts, shorts and socks. Meanwhile, the second uniform is all black with pink trim.