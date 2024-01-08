MLS 2023 – 2024: Leo Messi’s Inter Miami and Dolphins join forces with a tribute that will drive their fans crazy

#MLS #Leo #Messis #Inter #Miami #Dolphins #join #forces #tribute #drive #fans #crazy

‘Footyheadlines’, the website specialized in previewing the appearances of team clothing around the world, published one of the great surprises in recent years in the designs of team shirts: the Inter Miami would use a complementary outfit with the colors green and orange… paying tribute to the Miami Dolphins!

Although everything is nothing more than a certain rumor, the fact that the page has published it is because something is really happening. ‘cooking’ between the directives of the Miami teams of the MLS and the NFL.

The colors that were shown in the montage, with Messi as the starare similar to the retro clothing that the Dolphins have, a model they have played with since its creation. It was also used in the 80s, when they were commanded by Dan Marino. Despite being a style of iconic t-shirtsare not widely used in recent years.

The difference between the colors of both squads is total. Let’s remember that Inter Miami has pink as the central color on the shirts, shorts and socks. Meanwhile, the second uniform is all black with pink trim.

Also Read:  Chivas closed Cade Cowell as reinforcement for Clausura 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Peter Pellegrini will announce in a few days whether he will run in the Slovak presidential election in March
Peter Pellegrini will announce in a few days whether he will run in the Slovak presidential election in March
Posted on
If you earn extra money, get ready for a revolution. The project is already in the Sejm
If you earn extra money, get ready for a revolution. The project is already in the Sejm
Posted on
After six months of postponement due to strike: production of final season of ‘Stranger Things’ has started
After six months of postponement due to strike: production of final season of ‘Stranger Things’ has started
Posted on
Bridget Maasland follows schema therapy: six questions about this form of treatment | Healthy
Bridget Maasland follows schema therapy: six questions about this form of treatment | Healthy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News