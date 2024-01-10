MLS Transfers | Beckham brings Messi a key piece for Inter Miami

#MLS #Transfers #Beckham #brings #Messi #key #piece #Inter #Miami

Everyone wants to go to Miami. Since the arrival of Leo Messi, the Florida team’s ability to attract players has grown exponentially. After the announcement of his great friend Luis Suarez, David Beckham is trying to form a squad to sweep in USA. Now, it has brought you a double champion of the MLS Cup.

The objective is very clear: win the MLS in 2024. To do this, they have taken advantage of a market opportunity with Julian Gressel. 30-year-old right interior, arrives as a free agent after a brilliant time in the Columbus Crewwhere he was champion of the MLS for the second time last season.

The American, who has played six games with the senior team, accumulates a lot of experience in the MLS. Not counting playoffs and other competitions, He has played more than 200 games in which he has scored 25 goals and provided 56 assists..

Some very good records for an interior right that is a complete ‘Swiss army knife’. In addition to his vision of the game, capacity for association and arrival, he stands out especially for his multipurpose. eIn his extensive career He has played in up to seven different positions: right inside, left inside, midfielder, attacking midfielder, pivot, right back and center forward.

He is expected to be an important piece in the team, adding quality in the core along with Sergio Busquetswith the important role of serving great balls to Leo Messi y Luis Suarez. “I’m delighted to be here. I am ready to work and take advantage of my experience to help my new teammates and this great club achieve their dream of winning more titles.“said the midfielder in a statement.

With a contract until 2026 with the option of one more year, Gressel He is an important piece for a team full of stars. Hardworking, ambitious and experienced, he will accept to be the second sword of a ‘Tata‘ Martino who knows very well from his time in Atalanta Unitedwith which he got his first MLS.