Moa, 26, could not urinate – had MS: “Terrible” | Sports

Table tennis has always been Moa Stäring’s thing.

When she had to choose between soccer practice and the table, it was always the smallest ball that won. And she would give her thing everything.

The shipment went from Östersund to Köping for the table tennis national sports gymnasium.

– It was my goal since I was little and I invested everything. But I only managed to go there for a few months before I got sick, she says.

Moa Stärings faints a lot and often has nosebleeds. The doctors have no answers, saying her body was tired.

– Something was very wrong.

She gets a heart monitor implanted.

– But there were only mysterious symptoms and no concrete answer. I still wonder to this day if that was the beginning of what came later.

Didn’t know what MS was: “Terrible”

This week it is two years since Moa Stäring came to the day care in Gävle, the city she moved to to study to become a teacher.

– I have always felt tired, why can’t I take as much as the others?

All of a sudden, new symptoms appear. She can’t urinate and has vision loss when she exercises.

– I felt “God how strange, I can’t pee”. I thought it was a urinary tract infection.

After searching for the same symptoms in Östersund, she expects no new answers. But in Gävle things go fast, as she previously told ÖP.

– I can still think about what would have happened if I hadn’t come to Gävle.

A few weeks after the first visit to the daycare, she gets the news. At the age of 25, she was diagnosed with the nerve disease Multiple Sclerosis, MS.

– I didn’t really know what MS was. But it was a relief to get a label on what is wrong with my body.

– Once I understood what it meant, it was terrible. It felt like there was something living in my body that I didn’t want there.

The two years that follow are intense.

What is MS

MS is an abbreviation of Multiple Sclerosis and is a disease in which many widespread inflammatory changes cause scarring, sclerosis, in the nerve tissue.

MS is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, i.e. the brain and spinal cord. About 20,000 Swedes live with MS. Of them, 70 percent are women. The disease often causes relapsing symptoms in the form of, among other things, sensory disturbances, difficulty walking and maintaining balance, fatigue, reduced bladder control. There are no treatments that cure MS today, but there are a number of drugs that slow down the progression of the disease.

In the central nervous system there are nerve fibers that conduct impulses between the brain and different parts of the body. In order for the impulses to be transmitted quickly and smoothly, some nerve fibers are surrounded by an insulating fat, so-called myelin.

In MS, the myelin is attacked and damaged by the own immune system. When the myelin is damaged, the nerve impulses are affected and they can no longer be conducted correctly. When the myelin is damaged, inflammation of the nerve fiber also occurs. The inflammatory changes cause scar tissue to form, which has also given the disease its name, multiple sclerosis ie. many scars. Depending on where in the brain or spinal cord these inflammatory changes are located, you get different symptoms.

MS is, second only to traumatic brain injury, the most common cause of neurological disability in young adults in Europe.

MS is divided into different types and occurs in different phases. The inflammatory activity is high during the first 15-20 years when the nerves are attacked and destroyed. Then the inflammation decreases sharply but more and more symptoms appear. It is due to a combination of damaged nerves and natural aging.

Source: Hjärnfonden

The medications didn’t work

She manages to get the brake medicine twice before the doctors tell her that it doesn’t help. The disease is so aggressive.

It gets worse and worse. The intestines stop working and she gets a stoma.

In January this year, she undergoes a stem cell transplant.

Sometimes Moa wonders if she herself understands what has happened and what she is going through.

– I have felt everything at the same time. Much despair, but I have also felt hope. It has not been an easy decision to make, risky treatments with a lot of chemotherapy.

– But at the same time, I have felt that I want to give everything to the disease in order to be able to let it go and be myself again.

Moa Stäring gave up trying to resume table tennis after the MS diagnosis.

Photo: Private

Life has revolved around the disease in recent years, being sick has become part of her identity.

This summer she felt like herself again.

When marriage comes up, she shines.

– In this great sadness, I have always had Henke, my partner, with me. I just remember saying in despair I want to be healthy and do all the normal things, I want to get married.

During stem cell transplantation and the isolation that followed, that was the target image.

– I felt like myself then, there was a focus on something nice.

“I’ve learned that it’s the present you have”

Today, she is still susceptible to infection after stem cell transplantation.

– I get very sick from the smallest thing. But I’m recovering and trying to heal, and at the same time live the life I’ve chosen: study at university and become a teacher.

It is snowing in Gävle and with days left until Christmas, Moa has decided to celebrate together with her partner in Gävle.

After being ill with the RS virus, it is not suitable to meet the family in Östersund.

– We’re going to take it easy, the two of us, bake fluff buns. It will be great though. I’ve learned that it’s the present you have, you have to take it for what it is.