Mob style pursuit. Romanian family, attacked on a highway in Austria

Nightmare scenes on Austria’s busiest highway! Two Romanians, husband and wife, together with their child, were followed and assaulted in traffic by two other drivers who, according to the incident, made themselves invisible. The Austrian police are now on their trail, but the aggressors have not yet been found.

Austrian police are still looking for the attackers. Photo source: archive

The incident took place on Friday, December 22, on the A 25 highway, around 12:20 p.m., diaspora.ro writes. The 40-year-old man began to be harassed in traffic by two other people who followed him for more than 20 kilometers. During all this time, the Romanian driver had to slow down and change lanes several times. Moreover, after the aggressors overtook him on the right and sneaked in front of him, they forced him to stop.

The film of the attack on the highway

What happened next looks like something out of a gangster movie. The two men got out of their cars, surrounded the Romanian’s car and forced the doors, trying to open them. More precisely, they rushed to the passenger side door where the Romanian’s wife was. Because they failed to open it, the aggressors resorted to violence: one of them hit the side window with his fist until it broke. The scenes took place under the terrified eyes of the child, who was scared in the back seat of the car.

The Romanian driver finally managed to escape. The man rejoined one of the highway lanes and got lost in traffic. He then called the police and reported the incident. Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation and are now looking for the attackers.

