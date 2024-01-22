MOBILE BANKING – Important changes are taking place

Frédéric Debord, CEO of Orange Madagascar.

Opening an orange money account without traveling is now possible. Customers can in fact open an Orange Money account themselves from their Smartphone, but also from any operator. A change which is occurring for the first time in the world of digital payment on the Big Island where you previously needed to be affiliated with this or that operator, but also to go to traditional service providers to open your account .

According to Frédéric Debord, general manager of Orange Madagascar, these new configurations, although being the first in the country, also make life easier for users by offering them considerable time savings. “From now on, it is possible to open an orange money account regardless of the chip. From the mobile application, orange money Afrique, the customer can open their account after entering their active mobile number in Madagascar” confides- he said Thursday. Mathieu Berthelot, general manager of Orange money Madagascar, praises the considerable time savings of opening your account yourself, all in less than five minutes. “This allows you to avoid queues, trips to agencies or even paper forms by ensuring that you enter your personal information, your identity documents, take your photo and validate your contract,” he explains.

The usual services of mobile money accounts are obviously available. Deposit or withdraw money from cash points or send money. In short, the total. The French subsidiary currently has nearly 4 million customers as well as thirty thousand cash points. The company is following the path towards ever greater digitalization of its services, thus transforming a large part of the local digital economy.

Itamara Randriamamonjy