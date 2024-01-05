Mobile phone operator with innovative offer takes another step to assert itself

The year that has just begun is already marked by tremendous news in terms of telecommunications. There’s a new operator with a service never seen before!

History was made! SpaceX has just launched the first rocket carrying the first set of Starlink satellites that have the ability to transmit signals from space directly to smartphones. In August 2022, the space company Elon Musk reached an agreement with mobile network operators to provide access to the network via Starlink satellites, aiming to offer coverage in areas without signal, known as “dead zones”.

In October, “Starlink Direct to Cell“ was announced, a service supported by a network of satellites that can communicate directly with devices on the ground, functioning as telecommunications towers in space. The aim is to become an alternative to traditional telecommunications services. The great advantage is that it allows communications in any location, even the most remote, whether on land, in lakes or coastal areas.


OPERATOR ARRIVES IN EUROPE IN 2024

Editorial credit: LookerStudio / Shutterstock.com

This could mean the end of so-called ‘dead zones’, places where you are without a network and, consequently, uncontactable. At first, only the functionality of sending messages will be available. From 2025, the company plans to expand its offering and include voice e dataalong with tools aimed at the Internet of Things (IoT).

In March 2023, Switzerland Salt was the first operator in Europa announcing a deal with Starlink. It is expected that sending text messages to standard 4G cell phones will become available at the end of this year.

Have you ever heard of this operator?

