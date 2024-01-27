Mobilization against electricity problems

On a war footing. The majority of measures to implement the fight against electricity problems will be implemented in the next hundred days. The latest Council of Ministers announces a series of “urgent” measures to be implemented to tackle the problem of power cuts, which has become persistent in recent times. A hundred-day race against time in which the State has embarked, which wants to pull out all the stops in order to “prioritize the fight against this phenomenon” and to begin major projects, supposed to be solutions to load shedding. Construction of new hydroelectric and solar power plants and distribution of solar kits, the resources deployed are substantial.

Among the projects to be implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons (MEH) and taxpayers, is the establishment of forty-seven solar power plants “to begin imperatively within one hundred days and to continue until the month of June 2024,” we can read in the minutes of the weekly government meeting. Imperative measures to move up a gear in terms of energy transition and solutions to power cuts, penalizing users.

Thus, the authorities are tackling the blatant difficulties faced by the country in terms of energy production. Most of the projects launched are colossal. There is also the establishment of the Ambohimanambola thermal power plant, making it possible to increase the electricity production capacity at the level of the Antananarivo interconnected network. “The project is already underway. It is planned to be completed as soon as possible,” it says. The extension of the Ambohimanambola thermal power station is expected to be completed this year. This investment in thermal energy responds to a pressing need of consumers but the MEH is in the meantime continuing the hybridization of other power plants or the construction of new solar parks.

The start of projects whose start has been requested for years have also been announced. This is the launch of the Volobe and Sahofika hydroelectric power station development projects. The first plant will be able to provide a power of 750 GWH per year on the Toamasina interconnected network, while Sahofika could generate up to 1,650 GWH annually as well as an installed capacity of 200 MW for the Antananarivo interconnected network.

