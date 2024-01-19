Mobilization for garbage collection

Garbage collectors are already working day and night.

Garbage collection in the Capital is urgent. During the Council of Ministers of January 17, the Presidency of the Republic ordered the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (MEAH) to take charge of the situation. The Urban Municipality of Antananarivo, through the Municipal Sanitation Company (SMA), ensures the necessary mobilization for this vast sanitation operation in the city. Currently, the SMA is seeking great collaboration from local residents in order to help them achieve the set objective. There is plenty of support.

“We have around twenty trucks working day and night, including those offered to us by benefactors and certain ministries,” explains the Director General of the SMA, Colonel Tiana Razafimanahaka. Many people have already responded to the call and are very active in eliminating this bulky waste. Everyone’s cooperation is essential to be able to quickly clean the city, according to the President of the Republic.

By adopting this approach of solidarity, the MEAH also partners with the SMA to put into practice the orders of the Head of State. While waiting for the delivery of the Japanese dump trucks, the strike operation is also repeated. This is a cleaning job that both parties carry out jointly. On the other hand, the SMA remains the final executor and the MEAH will provide it with material support. Different means of transport and equipment will be made available to make the work easier and faster.

Due to the rainy season, making Andralanitra inaccessible, the SMA is looking for alternative solutions to find ideal locations. In addition to the lack of equipment, the technical aspect of cleaning up the city is also taken into account. “Sometimes it is impossible to enter the Andralanitra landfill because of the rain. Thus, the Anosipatrana district is used temporarily to quickly evacuate waste,” explains the colonel. Waste management also requires a sustainable solution. “There will be joint meetings to look for long-term solutions when the city has its new leader. The date has not been determined, but it will begin as soon as possible,” according to information from the MEAH.

Miora Raharisolo