Mobilization of forces for the traditional New Year’s Battle from Ruginoasa – Device made up of policemen, gendarmes and ISU crews – News from sources

The gendarmes, the policemen and the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Iași will constitute public order and safety devices at the traditional New Year’s demonstrations held in Ruginoasa, to ensure that the “fight” between the “deleni” and the “valeni” of the last day of the year will not degenerate, notes Agerpres.

“The ‘Alexandru cel Bun’ Mobile Gendarmerie Group will ensure public order and safety measures, in an integrated system, together with the Iaşi County Police Inspectorate, the Iaşi Emergency Situations Inspectorate and the Iaşi County Gendarmerie Inspectorate at the traditional New Year events held in the town of Ruginoasa, in the county of Iasi. (…) The representatives of the masked gangs were assured that there is no desire to ban the traditions and customs specific to the area, the presence of law enforcement in the commune of Ruginoasa for this demonstration having a preventive nature, in order to protect the physical integrity of all persons present in the public space, but the activities that constitute violations of the legislation in force will not be tolerated”, it is mentioned in a press release of the Gendarmes Group from Bacău.

The fight between the “delenii” and the “valenii” from the town of Ruginoasa in Ieși is a ritual specific to the last day of the year.

According to the elders of the village, this event represents not only the confrontation between the young people from the hill and the valley of the village, but also between the evils of the old year and the well-being that each member of the community expects to obtain in the new year.

Preparations begin a few days before the end of the year, with members of each camp meeting to determine their own battle strategies.

On the morning of the last day of the year, before daylight, the young men of the hill and those of the valley gather, dress and put on hideous handmade masks, arm themselves with clubs and dispute their supremacy in the village by fighting under the looks of the spectators.

According to tradition, the winners celebrate by beating the clubs on the ground, chasing the losers, change their ugly masks to beautiful comanacs and spend in the middle of the village with “bears”, “goats”, “deer”, “peacocks”, “gypsies”, “brides” or “irons”.

There were years when the traditional fight degenerated. Hidden under the masks made of animal skins and inherited from one generation to another, some young people aggressively hit their rivals, but it happened that among those hit were also spectators.

In 2011, several fighters arrived at the hospital with broken heads, broken legs and hands, deep wounds. A 17-year-old boy was paralyzed and another died. As a result, the event in Ruginoasa takes place under the strict supervision of law enforcement, being transformed into a more symbolic fight.