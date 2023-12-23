Moderate low-carbohydrate diet has benefits in type 1 diabetes

#Moderate #lowcarbohydrate #diet #benefits #type #diabetes

In a large study, adults with type 1 diabetes were randomized to either eat a traditional diet, where 50 percent of energy came from carbohydrates, or a moderate low-carbohydrate diet, with 30 percent of energy from carbohydrates.

Both dietary variants were healthy in terms of fat and carbohydrate quality. They contained vegetables, fiber-rich carbohydrate sources, unsaturated fats, nuts, seeds and legumes, and were individualized by a dietitian.

All 50 participants had type 1 diabetes with elevated mean glucose, long-term blood sugar, and injection treatment with insulin or an insulin pump.

Multiple gains with moderate low carb diet

On a moderate low-carbohydrate diet, the participants were found to spend more time in what is known as the target range, i.e. the range within which people with type 1 diabetes should be in terms of glucose value.

The increase in time within the target area was an average of 68 minutes per day compared to the traditional diet. At the same time, the time with increased values ​​was cut by 85 minutes per day. Overall, these are valuable changes, according to the researchers behind the study.

– The study shows that a moderate low-carbohydrate diet lowers the average level of blood sugar and that more patients can keep their blood sugar within the target range, which is considered favorable for reducing the risk of organ damage for people with type 1 diabetes, says Sofia Sterner Isaksson, who is a dietitian and doctoral student at Sahlgrenska the academy at the University of Gothenburg.

No negative effects were observed

The researchers saw no signs of negative consequences for health. Cholesterol and blood pressure levels were at the same level for both dietary options.

It has been debated whether one form of acid, ketones, can become too high when carbohydrates are reduced in type 1 diabetes, but these also stayed at reasonable levels.

– Moderate low-carbohydrate diet can be a good treatment option for adults with type 1 diabetes with elevated glucose levels. However, it is important that the diet is healthy with particular focus on fat and carbohydrate quality, and that the amount of carbohydrates does not become too low, so that it can no longer be considered safe. The caregiver therefore needs to offer help and follow-up on the diet, says Sofia Sterner Isaksson.

Dietary changes must be made in consultation with healthcare

Marcus Lind, professor of diabetology at Gothenburg University, is responsible for the study.

– All patients need to find the diet that suits them, in consultation with the healthcare provider, but in the past there has been a lack of sufficiently large studies where the participants were randomly assigned to various experimental treatments of this kind. Therefore, it is important that we can present data showing that a moderate low-carbohydrate diet is effective and safe for adults with type 1 diabetes, says Marcus Lind.

The researchers emphasize that major changes to carbohydrate intake in type 1 diabetes should always be made in consultation with healthcare for safety reasons. Dietary changes should not be made on your own, especially for children with type 1 diabetes. The current study only applies to adults.

More about the study

Half of the participants in the study were women and half were men. The average age was 48 years.

The participants were randomized to cross-over, for different periods, to consume a traditional diet or a moderate low-carbohydrate diet. All were monitored around the clock via continuous blood sugar measurement, so-called CGM. Blood sugar values ​​were recorded every 15 minutes during the 16 study weeks, and were followed up by a dietitian and diabetes nurse.

Scientific study:

The effect of carbohydrate intake on glycaemic control in individuals with type 1 diabetes : a randomised, open-label, crossover trial, The Lancet Regional Health.

Contact:

Sofia Sterner Isaksson, PhD student at the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg and dietician in the NU healthcare system, [email protected]

Marcus Lind, professor of diabetology at the University of Gothenburg and senior physician at the research units for diabetes at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, [email protected]