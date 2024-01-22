Modern Warfare III Ranked arrived with these restrictions

#Modern #Warfare #III #Ranked #arrived #restrictions

As in previous years, in 2024 the rules of the Call of Duty League will also apply in the Ranked mode of Modern Warfare III.

It was somewhat overshadowed by the errors of the Season 1 Reloaded update, but finally, on January 18, Modern Warfare III Ranked mode was launched. Call of Duty players can now compete against each other in controlled, competitive matches. However, this also means that Modern Warfare III Ranked matches must closely follow the rather heavy set of rules of the Call of Duty League. These include prohibited weapons and prohibited accessories, usually too OP choices are immediately banned by the multi-member committee. In many cases, this can be difficult to follow, fortunately a CharlieINTEL his team collected them in a bouquet this time as well.

Modern Warfare III Ranked Banned Weapons

Compiling the right Loadout in ranked modes is perhaps even more important than in plain multiplayer matches. The outcome of the round and the match may depend on a single damage value, which may also determine a possible promotion. Based on previous experience, it was expected that the Shotgun and LMG categories could suffer from this, but the story is not over yet. It is worth preparing for the following bans:

Assault Rifle Holger 556 DG-58 FR 5.56 MTZ 556

Battle Rifle

Shotgun

Marksman Rifle

LMG

Sniper Rifle

Melee

Pistol

Launcher

There are no specific bans on the Gutter Knife and Karambit weapons, but players have agreed that they don’t really use it. The developers of Modern Warfare III also nerfed the Melee weapons a bit, from now on AT LEAST two hits are needed to kill, one is not enough. However, the list does not end here, as on January 19, the developers announced that the restrictions are not over yet. The items in the list below can still be used by players for a few days, but an update activating the restrictions could arrive any day. These weapons will be affected by:

SVA 545 Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle RAM-7 Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle HRM-9 SMG

SMG XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Tactical Pads Boots Perk

Boots Perk HOW BFB Muzzle attachment

Muzzle attachment HOW Bullseye attachment

Accessories

Players may not use any more accessories in the classic sense. This includes Suppressors, some AfterMarket Parts, but the Underbarrel section has also been heavily curtailed. It is worth calculating by banning the following accessories:

Muzzle All Suppressors All Melee Damage Muzzle

Barrel

Lasers

Optics All Thermal All Night Visions

Ammunition

Underbarrel With all Launchers and Shotguns Underbar

Trigger Action All Fire Rate Triggers

Grip

Aftermarket Parts

MW2 accessories

The objects

Regarding the items, you may also want to prepare for various restrictions, the Lethal, Equipment and Killstreak categories are also affected. It is worth calculating with the following prohibitions:

Lethal Proximity Mine Molotov Cocktail C4 Claymore Thermite Throwing Knife Drill Charge Thermobaric Grenade Throwing Star Breacher Drone

Tactical Shock Stick Decoy Grenade Stim Snapshot Grenade Tear Gas Flash Grenade EMD Grenade Battle Rage Scatter Mine Smoke Grenade (Hardpoint & Control módokban)

Field Upgrade Tactical Camera Inflatable Decoy DDOS Deployable Cover Munitions Box Loadout Drop Portable Radar Tactical Insertion Recon Drone Smoke Airdrop Suppression Mine Anti-Armor Rounds Heartbeat Sensor Comm Scrambler With Box A.C.S

Vest Engineer Vest Demolition Vest CCT Comms Vest Overkill Vest Gunner Vest

Gloves

Gear Control Comlink Bone Conduction Blacklight Flashlight L/R Detector Threat Identification System Data Jacker Signal Jammer Hijacked IFF Strobe Ghost T/V Camo

Streakek UAV Mosquito Drone Sam Turret Bomb Drone Care Package Guardian-SC Counter UAV Cluster Mine Precision Airstrike SAE Mortar Strike Overwatch Helo Juggernaut Recon Wheelson-HS VTOL Jet Emergency Airdrop Advanced UAV Chopper Gunner Gunship Carpet Bomb Remote Turret SAE



So at the moment, these are all the restrictions that players can experience in Modern Warfare III Ranked mode. There is a good chance that the list will expand every season, and we will report on the truly radical changes separately. THE rewards his list is also unknown: