Moderna and MSD will go beyond skin cancer with their mRNA vaccine

Modern and MSD (Merck & Co) are jointly developing an mRNA vaccine to address skin cancer, specifically melanoma. This news became more relevant when in December 2023, they presented the monitoring data of the Keynote study, quite encouraging. Now, the results have been published in The Lancet magazine, and as reported by the company Moderna, both laboratories have begun phase 3 studies in the adjuvant setting in patients with high-risk melanoma and non-small cell lung cancerand they plan to apply their therapy to other types of tumors.

MODERN, MSD AND CANCER

This therapy with which both laboratories are now immersed is still in the research phase and is a neoantigen therapy (INT). individualized in combination with KeytrudaMSD therapy, which is applied in different types of tumors and in this specific case it is being used due to its use in patients with resected high-risk melanoma (stage III/IV) after complete resection.

The vaccine that is being investigated would be applied for approach to the disease, that is, as a therapeutic and not a preventive treatment. The latest results revealed that the Moderna vaccine combined with the MSD’s immunotherapy drug Keytruda, reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 49% over a three-year period, compared to single administration of Keytruda.

These data reflect a fairly strong clinical benefit: “We are excited by these results with mRNA-4157 (V940) as an adjuvant treatment in combination with Keytruda in people with resected high-risk melanoma,” said the Senior Vice President and Head of Development, Therapeutics and Moderna Oncology, the doctor Kyle Holenat the time of releasing these data.

“These data add another positive analysis to the multiple endpoints and subgroups previously evaluated in this study. It is important for this technology that the Keynote-942/mRNA-4157-P201 study has been the first demonstration of efficacy of an oncological treatment with mRNA under investigation in a randomized clinical trial and the first combination therapy to show significant benefit over Keytruda alone in adjuvant melanoma.”

As for Keytruda, from MSD, say that it is a medication that is used to address different types of cancer in addition to melanoma (skin cancer), such as non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, bladder cancer (urothelial carcinoma), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, esophageal carcinoma or triple negative breast cancer. Furthermore, according to the forecasts of the consulting firm Evaluate Pharmawill surely be the best-selling drug in 2024, a position that it would maintain for the second consecutive year, if it is not overtaken by Novo Nordisk’s obesity drugs.

Keytruda is an immunotherapy that works by increasing the capacity of the body's immune system

THE POWER OF THE ARNM

The mRNA-4157 (V940) treatment is a new neoantigen therapy Individualized messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapy is based on a synthetic mRNA encoding up to 34 neoantigens, designed and produced based on the unique mutational signature of the patient’s tumor DNA sequence.

Las individualized therapies with neoantigens are designed to train and activate an anti-tumor immune response by generating specific immune responses. T cells based on the unique mutational signature of a patient’s tumor. Keytruda is an immunotherapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. As previously announced in the Phase 2b Keynote-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial, which evaluated patients with high-risk stage III/IV melanoma, the combination of mRNA-4157 (V940) with Keytruda may provide a significant benefit over this drug alone.

On the other hand, the Moderna laboratory is trying to find more pathologies in which to apply the mRNA-based technology. In fact, as we announced at MERCA2, it is investigating its potential in rare diseases. At the moment, the company is studying this possibility in mice, together with scientists from University College London and King’s College London (United Kingdom), where it has achieved effective results.

Moderna is trying to find more pathologies in which to apply mRNA-based technology

The research has been published in Science Translational Medicine, and describes how messenger RNA technology could be applied for a rare genetic liver disease known as argininosuccinic aciduria. Over time, the idea is that it can be used in humans. Likewise, Moderna is conducting more research, specifically, in other rare inherited metabolic diseases, such as propionic and methylmalonic acidemias.