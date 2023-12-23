Modest punishment for the ANAF employee who spent eight years on the money of controlled companies – She used her position and her son’s illness – News from sources

#Modest #punishment #ANAF #employee #spent #years #money #controlled #companies #position #sons #illness #News #sources

An ANAF official who traveled for 8 years all over Europe on the money of the companies she controlled was elected with a reduced sentence of 8 years, to 5 years and 2 months in prison with execution for influence peddling and bribery, after the intervention of the prescription, titrates ziare.com.

At the same time, her son, who helped her to conceal the improper benefits through fictitious contracts, escaped a sentence of 6 years and 3 months, by ending the criminal process. Angela Georgeta Burlacu was a senior advisor within the ANAF – General Directorate for the Administration of the Great Taxpayers between the years 2009-2017, during which she took bribes in continuous form as a “protection fee” from a company, with the help of her son, Cristian Dragoș Burlacu, whose role was to disguise the undue benefits in the form of legal contracts.

The total value of the damage is 1.4 million lei and represents the total costs of the tourist packages that Angela Burlacu, her son and their relatives benefited from over a period of 8 years

The Bucharest Court of Appeal reduced Angela Georgeta Burlacu's sentence from 8 years that she had received at the Bucharest Court to 5 years and 2 months, after the judges found that in the meantime some facts had become time-barred.

Cristian Dragoș Burlacu escaped any criminal sanction through the “great statute of limitations” given by the Constitutional Court and the High Court.

He was accused of complicity in bribery, complicity in influence peddling and commercial acts incompatible with office.

The court: “She used the position she held, but also her son’s illness”

Here is what the judges consider in the reasoning behind the sentencing of ANAF’s chief advisor Angela Burlacu: – a total amount of approximately 1,400,000 lei.

Regarding the medical situation of the defendant Burlacu Dragoş Cristian, as it results from the medical documents submitted at the deadline of 21.01.2021 (he suffers from sarcoidosis – according to sources accessible to the public, sarcoidosis is a rare disease, which consists in increasing the number of cells inflammatory in various parts of the body, but especially at the level of the lungs, lymph nodes, eyes and skin), it was noted that in justifying the illegal activities the two defendants tried to accredit the idea that the sums of money and the undue benefits represented a form of support for the medical situation of inc. Bachelor Dragos.

This circumstance was nothing more than a justification that the defendants imagined in the event that the facts were discovered. Moreover, in addition to the undue sums of money, the defendants also received tourist packages for themselves and their family members, including close people (e.g. they were traveling in groups of 12 people each), which obviously exceeds the needs of treating the condition the defendant suffers from.

Also, in relation to these tourist packages, the defendants also accredited the idea that they represented a form of support in consideration of the medical condition of inc. Burlacu Dragoş, so that, having the vacations insured, the defendants no longer consumed their own resources and had money available to treat the medical condition. The justification is ridiculous.

It is absurd and defiant to offer such a justification in the conditions where it is a well-known fact that in society there are people with a material situation much inferior to the defendants (the defendants were employees of ANAF, in public positions, having higher education, therefore with a material comfort high) and who, with material sacrifices and deprivations (e.g. they no longer go on vacations, reduce expenses on all levels), manage to manage medical problems without resorting to illegal means as the defendants understood to proceed.

The defense also showed that the same money and benefits were granted as aid for the expensive medical treatments of the defendant Burlacu Dragoş Cristian, an aspect that cannot be retained, given that the defendant submitted evidence regarding these treatments in the amount of approx. 6,000 euros, and the total amount of money and benefits was approx. 150,000 euros, the disproportion being obvious.

With regard to the service duties violated by the defendant, the Court showed that in the job description the defendant had, among the prescribed duties, to correctly and objectively enter in the completed control documents the data found and to record the findings based on real data and facts.

However, the defendant did not record the non-existence of all salary payment statements or their non-submission/delayed submission to the ITM, mentioning instead, in the fiscal inspection report completed on 14.12.2009, that she checked, among others, the statements for the payment of salaries and their centralizers for the period 01.01.2004-31.12.2008, the conclusions of the report being that no deficiencies were found regarding the way of establishing the scales of tax on income from salaries, the way of applying deductions personal and additional, which did not correspond to the truth.

For these reasons, the Court finds that the defendant received the bribe, hidden in the fictitious contract for the provision of services and tourist services, in order not to mention the non-existence/inaccuracy of all salary statements or their non-submission/delayed submission to the ITM.

The Court appreciates that the appeal of the prosecutor’s office is also justified in terms of the individualization of the penalties applied considering the real circumstances (the large amount of improper benefits over 150,000 euros, criminal activity spread over a period of 8 years, starting from 2009 to 2017, under the conditions in which used not only by the position held, but also by the poor state of health of the son to obtain not only sums of money, but also tourist packages for her, but also for acquaintances, who were made to pay the defendant, the long period of time that had passed from the moment the crimes were committed until now) and the personal ones of the defendant (no criminal record, higher legal studies, married, two adult children; she did not admit to committing the crimes despite the evidence of the administered evidence, declaring herself during the criminal trial a “simple legal advisor”, but who successfully and unscrupulously managed to traffic both his duties and those of his colleagues to the maximum, for impressive sums of money; however, he showed procedural loyalty, appearing at every deadline, he formulated his defenses, a small part of them pertinent)”, the documents of the file state.

DNA charges for ANAF advice

According to the referral document, it was held that the defendant Burlacu Angela Georgeta, as the main advisor within the ANAF – General Directorate for the Administration of Large Taxpayers – Fiscal Inspection Activity, having powers to detect and sanction contraventions, during the period May – August 2009 claimed from the company Touring Eurolines SA sums of money that were to be collected periodically as a fee based on a fictitious contract for the provision of marketing services

The tools were requested by the defendant Burlacu in order to improperly fulfill her duties as a member of the team assigned under service order no. 1715/21.05.2009 or as a member of the control teams that were to be assigned in the future to carry out tax inspections at Touring Europabus Romania SRL.