Mohamed Fouad mourns director Ahmed Al-Badri

07:34 PM Friday, December 15, 2023

Books – Marwan Al-Tayeb:

Artist Mohamed Fouad mourned director Ahmed Al-Badri, who passed away after having his foot amputated and entering a coma following a struggle with illness at the age of 69.

The official page of Mohamed Fouad on “Instagram” published a picture of the late director and mourned him, saying: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return. We mourn with great sadness and grief the death of our dear brother and dear friend, director Ahmed Al-Badri. May God have mercy on him and grant him a spacious paradise.”

The late director Ahmed Al-Badri collaborated with the artist Mohamed Fouad before in the 2005 film “Ghawi Love” and it achieved great public success at the Egyptian box office.

Ahmed Al-Badry is an Egyptian director who joined the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts, Department of Directing and Acting in 1977, and then graduated from the Higher Institute of Cinema, Department of Directing in 1985. In his beginnings as an actor, he participated in a number of works, including “Siyam Siam” and “The Night of Fatima’s Arrest,” before he decided to participate in As an assistant director.

Before he embarked on his solo directing experience for the first time through the film “Ghawi Hob” in 2005, then the film “Lakhma Ras” the following year, and his works continued after that, the most prominent of which are “Omar and Salma 2, Marital Cheating.”