Mohamed Salah’s Christmas Message: Pray for Gaza

Mohamed Salah delivered a Christmas message to fans. The Liverpool star asked everyone to pray for the victims of the war in Gaza.

Salah routinely says the Christmas message every year. The King of Egypt usually uploads photos of himself and his family posing in front of the Christmas tree installed in his house wearing Christmas baubles.

However, there is something different in Salah’s Christmas message in 2023. He does not display a photo of himself and his family, but only a black-and-white picture of a Christmas tree.

The photo was allegedly a form of Mohamed Salah’s condolences for what happened in Gaza, Palestine. The area was devastated by the war with Israel which has been going on since October 7.

The Palestinians claim 20 thousand people have died since the war with Israel began. Among the dead included 8,000 children and 6,200 women.

“Christmas is a time when families gather and celebrate. With the brutal war taking place in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we celebrate Christmas with a very heavy heart and we share the pain of the families who mourn the loss of their loved ones. people they love,” wrote Salah on Twitter, Sunday (25/12/2023) evening WIB.

“Please do not forget them and allow their suffering. Merry Christmas,” he concluded.

Mohamed Salah’s Christmas post received tens of thousands of comments. Many of them contain negative comments criticizing the King of Egypt for giving Christmas greetings based on his status as a Muslim.

“You are an embarrassment to the Muslim world,” tweeted one fan in English in the comments section.

“You are Muslim and you shouldn’t celebrate Christmas. It’s forbidden. Learn!” tweeted another fan account.

