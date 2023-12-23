Moise Katumbi denounces “acts of fraud to favor Tshisekedi”

“The conduct of the elections on Wednesday, December 20th, gave rise to dysfunctions and irregularities, the scale of which confirms the planning of fraud organized by the outgoing power and by CENI, in violation of the Constitution and laws of the Republic”, stated the candidate the President of the Republic Moïse Katumbi, in a statement signed this Thursday, December 21st, with supporters Matata Ponyo, Delly Sesanga, Franck Diongo and Seth Kikuni.

In the declaration, the politicians called for the general mobilization of the population across the country to “guarantee the defense of the freedom to vote expressed on December 20th in favor of the candidate Moïse Katumbi”, despite the multiple irregularities recorded during the preparation and voting.

In their statement, these five opponents claim that many voters were unable to vote due to the lack of implementation of machines in the centers, defective machines and electoral lists displayed incomplete.

To this, “added to the alleged acts of violence against voters and supporters who voted for Moïse Katumbi in the presidential elections, orchestrating the cessation of voting operations”, said Katumbi.

“Widespread fraud was organized with the multiplication of fictitious positions, the detention of sensitive electoral materials by members of the Sacred Union in power, the systematic expulsion of our witnesses and observers during the long-awaited counting operations,” the document states.

The document he has, attests to the candidate Moise Katumbi, states that the fraud orchestrated by the power in office, and by CENI, in violation of article 52 of the electoral law, by having extended electoral operations to more than one voting day, contrary to the law.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission said last Wednesday, the 20th, that voting would extend until Thursday, the 21st, a legal prerogative.

It’s at Radio knows, from the polling stations already scrutinized, that the results are not favorable to Moise Katumbi.

The law establishes that CENI must announce the national results on December 31st, at a time when the Federal President of Cassai Central of the DYREC political party, Kabatushimi Tshimanga Timothee, who supports FATCHI BETON’s candidacy, said exclusively to Radio that it is already known, through the results of the polling stations that “Tshisekedi is the winner, whose result is irreversible, but, let’s wait for the announcement from the competent institutions (CENI and Constitutional Court)” said, the politician and candidate for deputy in the Cassai Central and National constituency.

By Queirós Chilúvia, direct from the Democratic Republic of Congo