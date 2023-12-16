Molecules from Neanderthals to fight new bacteria

#Molecules #Neanderthals #fight #bacteria

Antibiotic resistance is a growing global problem and can be linked to nearly five million deaths each year according to the World Health Organization, WHO. Low- and middle-income countries are particularly affected.

Up to half a million lives could have been saved with an already existing vaccine, but the need for new medicines is great, states the WHO in a report this summer.

Now researchers are working around the world in finding new candidates for antibiotic drugs. Cesar de la Fuente, a professor at the Perelman School of Medicine in Pennsylvania, is leading a research project investigating whether the answer may lie in molecules from creatures that lived thousands of years ago.

Using AI-based computational models, the researchers examine genetic information from both Neanderthals and extinct animal species such as mammoths.

Cesar de la Fuente tells CNN that in molecules of protein or amino acids that have been recreated, there are “antibacterial agents” that have the potential to cure infections in humans.

– The new model has made it possible for us to discover new sequences, new types of molecules that we had not previously found in living organisms. Bacteria from today have never encountered these molecules so they may give us a better opportunity to target the infectious agents that are problematic today, he says.

Antibiotics come almost exclusively from fungi and new variants of the drug have so far been developed by screening microorganisms. In recent decades, however, infectious agents have become resistant to many of the drugs due to overuse.