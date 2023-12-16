Molecules from Neanderthals to fight new bacteria

#Molecules #Neanderthals #fight #bacteria

Antibiotic resistance is a growing global problem and can be linked to nearly five million deaths each year according to the World Health Organization, WHO. Low- and middle-income countries are particularly affected.

Up to half a million lives could have been saved with an already existing vaccine, but the need for new medicines is great, states the WHO in a report this summer.

Now researchers are working around the world in finding new candidates for antibiotic drugs. Cesar de la Fuente, a professor at the Perelman School of Medicine in Pennsylvania, is leading a research project investigating whether the answer may lie in molecules from creatures that lived thousands of years ago.

Using AI-based computational models, the researchers examine genetic information from both Neanderthals and extinct animal species such as mammoths.

Cesar de la Fuente tells CNN that in molecules of protein or amino acids that have been recreated, there are “antibacterial agents” that have the potential to cure infections in humans.

– The new model has made it possible for us to discover new sequences, new types of molecules that we had not previously found in living organisms. Bacteria from today have never encountered these molecules so they may give us a better opportunity to target the infectious agents that are problematic today, he says.

Antibiotics come almost exclusively from fungi and new variants of the drug have so far been developed by screening microorganisms. In recent decades, however, infectious agents have become resistant to many of the drugs due to overuse.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News