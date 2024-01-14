Molotov cocktails thrown at the Tritomas police station and at a police car in Watermael-Boitsfort: “The police were clearly targeted” (VIDEO)

#Molotov #cocktails #thrown #Tritomas #police #station #police #car #WatermaelBoitsfort #police #targeted #VIDEO

A little before midnight on the night of Friday to Saturday, a police car parked on avenue des Nymphes in Watermael-Boitsfort was the target of a Molotov cocktail thrown. It was ultimately a car parked right next to it that caught fire, explains the spokesperson for the Marlow police zone (Uccle, Auderghem, Watermael-Boitsfort). No one was present either in the burned car or in the police car but the officers quickly returned to the scene and a “firecracker” then exploded. The two police officers complained of tinnitus. At least one arrest of a “young person in his twenties” was made immediately after a pursuit.

Two hours later, a little before 2:00 a.m., the Tritomas police station, located 500 meters from the first incident, was targeted. A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a vehicle parked in front of the building. An incendiary bomb, an assembly of a Cobras 6 model firecracker and a deodorant bomb, was also launched afterwards. The vehicle caught fire. No injuries were reported.

“The police were clearly targeted during these two incidents,” adds the police zone which does not exclude that the two events are linked given their proximity.