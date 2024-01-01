Monday afternoon’s schedule at the 2024 World Darts Championship with Chris Dobey and Luke Littler in the first two quarter-finals

#Monday #afternoons #schedule #World #Darts #Championship #Chris #Dobey #Luke #Littler #quarterfinals

The new darts year begins with eight more players fighting for the title at the PDC Darts World Championship. The first two quarter-finals will be played at Alexandra Palace on Saturday afternoon.

And what a tasty game awaits the continuation of the tournament. In the first game of 2024, Chris Dobey and Rob Cross face each other. Of these two players, Dobey has impressed the most so far. He beat William O’Connor (3-2), Ross Smith (4-2) and Michael Smith (4-0) in succession and averaged over 100 in all of his games. Cross got it with Thibault Tricole (3-0 ), Jeffrey de Graaf (4-2) and Jonny Clayton (4-0), but could only achieve an average of over 100 against de Graaf.

Follow the Darts World Championship 2024 via our LIVE TICKER!!!

The two Englishmen have already competed against each other 15 times in the past. Cross won seven times and Dobey took victory in eight meetings. Incidentally, the last four encounters were all won by Dobey, including the Masters final in 2023. This final victory earned Dobey a ticket for the Premier League Darts. Perhaps the winner of this game can secure another invitation to the prestigious darts competition.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler will take to the stage at the World Darts Championship for the fifth time on Monday afternoon. After sensational victories over Christian Kist (3-0), Andrew Gilding (3-1), Matt Campbell (4-1) and Raymond van Barneveld (4-1), Brendan Dolan should be the next prey for The Nuke.

However, his opponent Dolan has turned out to be the big killer of the tournament. After a hard-fought victory over his good friend Mickey Mansell in a sudden death leg, The History Maker beat Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson in succession. Will Dolan surprise again in London?

The other two quarter-finals will take place at the World Darts Championship on Monday evening. Michael van Gerwen will then face Scott Williams, while Luke Humphries faces Dave Chisnall.

Schedule Darts World Championship 2024

Monday, January 1st

Quarterfinals

Afternoon session (from 1:30 p.m.)

Chris Dobey v Rob Cross

Luke Littler v Brendan Dolan