‘Money envelope distribution’ Song Young-gil refuses to be investigated by prosecutors again… Already the fourth time

It was reported that former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, who was arrested on suspicion of ‘distributing money envelopes at the Democratic Party of Korea National Convention’, did not respond to the prosecution’s request to appear on the 26th. This is former CEO Song’s fourth refusal to appear.

Former Representative Song Young-gil, who is suspected of being involved in the ‘distribution of money envelopes at the Democratic Party of Korea National Convention’, is leaving the court after completing the pre-arrest interrogation (substantive warrant review) held at the Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 18th. /News 1

According to this paper’s coverage, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Anti-Corruption Investigation Department 2 (Chief Jae-hoon Choi) attempted to summon former CEO Song for questioning starting at 10 a.m. on this day, but the investigation did not take place. Former CEO Song was arrested on the 18th and is imprisoned in the Seoul Detention Center.

The prosecution repeatedly attempted to summon former CEO Song on the 20th and 22nd, but former CEO Song did not respond, citing reasons such as the need to meet with a lawyer or poor health. Accordingly, the prosecution again notified him to appear on this day after the holiday period, but former CEO Song again failed to comply.

On the 20th, former CEO Song expressed his position through his lawyer, saying, “No matter where I am, I will fight without giving in to the prosecution.”

In the legal world, there is talk that the possibility of the prosecution seeking forced employment has increased as former CEO Song continues to refuse the prosecution’s investigation. The deadline for former CEO Song’s first arrest is the 27th, but if extended once, it will be extended up to January 6th. If former CEO Song continues to refuse to respond to the summons and investigation, he may be forced to seek employment.

