Money found! Measures approved by the Government to quell the anger of farmers and transporters VIDEO

Thursday, January 25, 2024, 3:50 p.m

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, January 25, that in the Government meeting, new normative acts will be adopted in support of farmers, established together with them.

“Today we are adopting new normative acts in support of farmers, established together with them. After the support of 100 euros per hectare for farmers in the vegetable sector seriously affected by the war in Ukraine, we are coming up with a similar scheme for animal breeders. We grant 100 euros per animal for beef cattle and buffalo breeders, plus proportional amounts for pig and poultry breeders. There is money needed to compensate for the increase in feed, fuel, utility and labor prices,” said the prime minister at the opening of the meeting.

“In total, we allocate over 72 million euros to animal breeders. I assure the Romanian farmers that we will continue to support them, and the Minister of Agriculture still has many projects in this regard”, said Ciolacu.

The prime minister also indicated that the government will also analyze in the meeting the update of the subsidy for diesel fuel used in agriculture in 2024.

“This year, we will reach the maximum possible value, i.e. 2 lei per liter. This means that farmers will receive a total of 25% of the cost of diesel used in agricultural works as a subsidy”, stressed Prime Minister Ciolacu.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu also announced that the government will amend the legal framework in the meeting so that TIR drivers will no longer be fined for the expiration of the ticket if there are long waiting times at customs.

“We are changing the legal framework so that TIR drivers will no longer be fined for the expiration of the ticket if there are long waiting times at customs. I believe that this is the right gesture until we come up with another solution from the set of measures agreed with the carriers, that of dedicated lanes at the border and in Constanţa Port”, said the prime minister.

Marcel Ciolacu stated that, from what he understood, the solution negotiated by the representatives of the carriers together with ASF to reduce the RCA price is working. “In just a few days, more than 700 offers were issued at the recommended rate, which does not exceed 9,000 lei, and I am convinced that thousands of such policies will quickly be reached”, he pointed out.

The Head of the Executive pointed out that the Minister of Transport continued the dialogue so that other requests of the transporters were resolved through internal procedures of the institutions subordinate to the Ministry, regarding the psychological examination of road transport personnel and the rules and control procedures of the State Inspectorate for Control in Road Transport.

