Mónica García announces the intention of Health to implement the “self-justification of three-day sick leave” in the face of the current pressure on the health system

The Minister of Health, Mónica García. (A. Pérez Meca/Europa Press)

The Minister of Health, Mónica García, has announced that they will try to carry out a proposal to manage the “self-justification of three-day sick leave” for cases of minor illnesses, such as in this case the flu, covid and colds.

In an interview with Onda Cero, which took place before the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System that is being held this Monday, the minister announced that together with the Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Council they are studying a system for self-justification of sick leave. three days “so as not to further bureaucratize Primary Care and further collapse our Primary Care resources and doctors.”

In this way, “a responsible statement is enough, which is basically what you also do to your doctor, because you tell him that you are sick and that you have been sick, because many times when you go to the doctor you have already gone through the process,” García detailed, adding that it is a measure that is already applied in other European countries and that Spain put into practice during the pandemic.

The meeting between Health and the autonomous communities takes place after the increase in flu and covid infections that has been registered during the Christmas holidays and that has made it difficult for many hospitals to operate, which have been overwhelmed by the wave of infections.

The main objective of the telematic meeting is to recommend to the communities the return to the mandatory use of masks in health and social health facilities, as confirmed by García. The Council, which is held in an extraordinary plenary session, at the request of the Minister, has the purpose of “unifying criteria” with the autonomous communities and coordinating measures in the face of the resurgence of respiratory viruses, however, some communities have already shown reluctance to implement mandatory use again.

The mask returns on the occasion of a Christmas of collapse in hospitals due to the flu.

Last Friday, the Valencian Community, Catalonia, the Region of Murcia and Aragon decided to implement this measure again, although in Aragon, until now, it has only been mandatory for health workers.

Castilla-La Mancha has announced that it will adopt a decision “based on what the technicians indicate”, the same criteria that have been announced by the Canary Islands and Cantabria, which are also awaiting the conclusions of the Council. The same thing happens in Andalusia, where they have agreed to speed up vaccination, which can be attended without an appointment.

Last week, La Rioja, Asturias, Galicia, Castilla y León and Navarra were reluctant. In the Basque Country they recognized that the health system is under tension with “moments of overload”, but they deny that there is a collapse and do not see it necessary to resort to drastic measures such as the mandatory use of face masks. On the other hand, the Community of Madrid completely ruled out mandatory use and only recommended its voluntary use. And in the Balearic Islands it is only recommended for people with respiratory symptoms.