Monica Tatoiu made her will! What is the last wish. “We are many corpses on the ground”

#Monica #Tatoiu #corpses #ground

Monica Tatoiu made her will! Monica Tatoiu has the plan ready for the World Beyond. Invited to the show 40 questions with Denise Rifai, Monica Tatoiu declared herself pro-incineration.

Read also Monica Tatoiu made her will: “I prefer to be burned when I die”

Monica Tatoiu made her will!

Even though she is an Orthodox Christian and believes in God, Monica Tatoiu emphasized that her last wish is to be cremated after she dies.

The businesswoman stated that she chooses this method instead of burial because there are too many corpses on the ground.

“I am for euthanasia, even if I believe in God God. I’m for it! Let them burn me when I die because there are too many corpses on this earth”, said Monica Tatoiu during the 40 questions show with Denise Rifai.

In addition to her last wish, Monica Tatoiu will also leave behind an impressive fortune of 7.5 million euros. The businesswoman owns several properties, including a 633 sq m house and a 2590 sq m plot of land.

“I have four million euros in bank accounts in Romania, two million euros are worth the house I live in, plus the shares in Stockholm. I had a salary of 10,000 euros. I worked hard and made the money hard. I have a pension of 12,000 lei from the Romanian state and not from the special one, because I have always paid my fees and taxes and I did not accept to be paid in black”, said the businesswoman some time ago.

At 67 years old, she leads a quiet life, because she is a millionaire and, in addition, she has a pension of 22,000 lei, in addition to her fortune of several million euros. Monica Tatoiu is not interested in luxury clothes and accessories, but vacations, because she can relax to her heart’s content in the most beautiful destinations.

Also Read:  Dutch film critics declare Aftersun the best film of 2023 | Movies & Series

“I didn’t take a vacation without less than 5,000 euros per person. That means 10,000 us two”, said Monica Tatoiu some time ago.

“I spend most of my money on cottage rentals in unconventional places, airplanes and car rentals,” admits the former businesswoman, who also revealed some of her plans for this winter.

Also read Monica Tatoiu, the superstition she observes every year on New Year’s Eve. “It puts itself where the essence of life is”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Sandrine Rousseau judges that they are “not always the first ecologists”
Sandrine Rousseau judges that they are “not always the first ecologists”
Posted on
Monica Tatoiu made her will! What is the last wish. “We are many corpses on the ground”
Monica Tatoiu made her will! What is the last wish. “We are many corpses on the ground”
Posted on
First game after President Bernstein’s death: Hertha draws 2-2 against Düsseldorf
First game after President Bernstein’s death: Hertha draws 2-2 against Düsseldorf
Posted on
AI research into the connection between intestinal health and mental health – ICT&health
AI research into the connection between intestinal health and mental health – ICT&health
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News