Monica Tatoiu made her will! What is the last wish. “We are many corpses on the ground”

Monica Tatoiu made her will! Monica Tatoiu has the plan ready for the World Beyond. Invited to the show 40 questions with Denise Rifai, Monica Tatoiu declared herself pro-incineration.

Even though she is an Orthodox Christian and believes in God, Monica Tatoiu emphasized that her last wish is to be cremated after she dies.

The businesswoman stated that she chooses this method instead of burial because there are too many corpses on the ground.

“I am for euthanasia, even if I believe in God God. I’m for it! Let them burn me when I die because there are too many corpses on this earth”, said Monica Tatoiu during the 40 questions show with Denise Rifai.

In addition to her last wish, Monica Tatoiu will also leave behind an impressive fortune of 7.5 million euros. The businesswoman owns several properties, including a 633 sq m house and a 2590 sq m plot of land.

“I have four million euros in bank accounts in Romania, two million euros are worth the house I live in, plus the shares in Stockholm. I had a salary of 10,000 euros. I worked hard and made the money hard. I have a pension of 12,000 lei from the Romanian state and not from the special one, because I have always paid my fees and taxes and I did not accept to be paid in black”, said the businesswoman some time ago.

At 67 years old, she leads a quiet life, because she is a millionaire and, in addition, she has a pension of 22,000 lei, in addition to her fortune of several million euros. Monica Tatoiu is not interested in luxury clothes and accessories, but vacations, because she can relax to her heart’s content in the most beautiful destinations.

“I didn’t take a vacation without less than 5,000 euros per person. That means 10,000 us two”, said Monica Tatoiu some time ago.

“I spend most of my money on cottage rentals in unconventional places, airplanes and car rentals,” admits the former businesswoman, who also revealed some of her plans for this winter.

