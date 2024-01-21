Monovalent vaccines against COVID-19: Who should receive them and what will happen to the bivalent ones

#Monovalent #vaccines #COVID19 #receive #happen #bivalent

COVID-19 with the adapted monovalent doses began on Saturday, January 20 and, as reported by the Ministry of Health (Minsa), it will be specifically aimed at citizens who are within risk groups or who are more vulnerable to developing a serious state of illness. the infection.

This medicine, which is already in our country and is called ‘COMIRNATY Omicron XBB.1.5.’ Its only component is the omicron variant XBB.1.5., which is known worldwide for having a greater contagion capacity, which is why it generated an increase in positive cases and deaths in recent weeks. The vaccine is also effective against sublineages from this virus.

According to the Ministry of Health (Minsa), the medicine was authorized nationwide as a single dose for specific patients, including: adults over 60 years of age, health personnel, pregnant women, and patients with a chronic disease. The 1.3 million doses of the monovalent vaccine available to date will be available for application starting January 20, 2024.

On the other hand, as an exceptional way and due to the existence of patients whose immune system is much more fragile than that of others, those people who are more vulnerable or transplant recipients who have not yet received any vaccine against COVID-19 should apply. up to three doses of the adapted monovalent vaccine offered by the Minsa.

According to the standard established by the Ministry, immunocompromised people who can receive the vaccine without age restrictions are patients with a solid organ transplant (heart, liver, lungs, kidney, pancreas), with a bone marrow transplant, patients with cancer treatment. , on dialysis or with autoimmune diseases.

In addition, patients who suffer from chronic lung and neurological diseases, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, metabolic diseases (diabetes mellitus), heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, people living with HIV, who have serious mental illness, among others, will also be able to access the adapted monovalent vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, people who have received the bivalent vaccine can access vaccination with the adapted monovalent dose only if at least two months have passed since the bivalent dose was applied. This also includes people within risk groups, so if an adult over 60 years of age wants to access the new vaccines, they will only be able to do so once this time has passed.

If the elderly, health personnel, pregnant woman (from 12 weeks of pregnancy) or patient who has a chronic disease has 1 or 2 doses of the bivalent vaccine against COVID-19, they can access the adapted monovalent vaccine, after two months since your last dose.

The Minsa indicated that bivalent vaccines will continue to be available for those people who are between six months and 59 years old who do not have a risk factor or chronic disease.

According to the national dean of the College of Pharmaceutical Chemists of Peru, Sonia Delgado, she indicated in an exclusive conversation with Infobae Peru that the bivalent doses continue to be effective and safe against COVID-19.

“The important thing is to address the serious state of the disease with adequate protection. Both doses (bivalent and monovalent) are good, but we understand that the monovalent doses are applied mainly to the at-risk population,” he said.

Delgado also added that citizens must trust that the doses of the bivalent vaccine are reliable because “they have authorizations and meet the necessary requirements (…) We cannot, after having passed the pandemic, allow more people to continue dying for not having completed the vaccination schedule against COVID-19 or not having been vaccinated at all,” he assured Infobae.