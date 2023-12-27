Monsignor Jeong Eui-chae, the ‘intellect of Korean Catholicism’, passed away

#Monsignor #Jeong #Euichae #intellect #Korean #Catholicism #passed
Monsignor Jeong Eui-chae passed away on the 27th. /Chosun Ilbo DB

Monsignor Jeong Eui-chae (98), who was called the ‘intellectual of Korean Catholicism,’ passed away on the 27th. Monsignor refers to a high-ranking Catholic priest who is not a bishop and is appointed by the Pope.

In 1925, Monsignor Jeong, a native of Jeongju, North Pyongan Province, experienced liberation while attending Deokwon Theological Seminary near Wonsan. After a death-defying escape from his communist hometown, he came down south, graduated from seminary, and was ordained a priest in 1953. He recalled, “When I was in Vietnam, I prayed earnestly, ‘Please let me offer mass as a priest just once.’” He studied at the University of Urbana in Rome in 1957 and received a doctorate in philosophy in 1961 for ‘a comparative study of the pragmatism of John Dewey and the thought of Thomas Aquinas.’ He served as a professor at the Catholic University of Korea from 1961 to 1984, and served as the chief minister of Bulgwang-dong Cathedral and Myeong-dong Cathedral in Seoul, president of the Catholic University of Korea, and chair professor at Sogang University (1992-2009). In 2005 he was appointed ‘Monsignor’. In 1991, when there were incidents of self-immolation by activists and kidnappings and murders of children, the Life Culture Research Institute was opened at Sogang University to spread the concept of ‘life culture’, which was unfamiliar at the time. He also took the lead in missionary work for intellectuals, such as guiding the doctrinal studies of novelist Park Kyung-ni and his daughter Kim Young-ju, former director of Toji Culture, and getting them baptized.

Also Read:  Föhn cloud over Locarno delights readers

In 1985, he began translating Thomas Aquinas’ masterpiece ‘Summary of Theology’ and translated up to 16 volumes into Latin-Korean translation in 2000. In 2010, he published his memoir ‘Everything Was Grace’ and ‘Korea in the midst of a tectonic shift in the common human culture’ (3 volumes). Monsignor Jeong said through ‘Common Culture…’, which runs to 1,000 pages in each volume, that the spirit of the new 1000s will be ‘coexistence, cooperation, and co-prosperity’ and that the key keyword will be ‘love’. emphasized.

It is well known that in 1987, Monsignor Jeong received 24 questions from Samsung founder and chairman Lee Byung-cheol, asking 24 questions about the fundamentals of life and faith, such as ‘How can you prove the existence of God?’ and ‘If God loved humans, why did he give them misfortune and death?’ While Monsignor Jeong was preparing his answer, Chairman Lee passed away, so the answer was not delivered.

Monsignor Jeong was the spiritual focal point of the priests of the Pyongyang Diocese who went to South Korea. Although he was basically a conservative, he was a clergyman who did not spare bitter comments about the regime beyond the progressive and conservative when it came to national issues. Regarding the ‘386 generation’, which was the core of power during the Roh Moo-hyun administration, he said, “The three nothingnesses of ignorance, incompetence, and recklessness. Criticizing it as “a water polo among water polo,” he said, “President Roh should replace the wrong-turned steed he has been riding so far with a compliant, skilled, and unifying steed.” Regarding the ‘examination of past history’ at the time, he lamented, “It is really a mixed feeling that people are making such a fuss about a problem that should be ignored by public welfare and left to historians.”

Also Read:  Rains leave more than 200 families homeless in half of Huíla's municipalities -

He also said in an interview with this newspaper in June 2008, when the ‘mad cow disease incident’ was in full swing, that “the current government’s difficulties are not simply because of the beef issue, but because it has not won the hearts of the people.” He added, “President Lee Myung-bak must be prepared to ‘die to live.’ “I do it,” he said.

Regarding North Korea, he used to say, “Human rights in North Korea must always be emphasized,” and “We must strengthen our national defense under the assumption that North Korea will definitely use nuclear weapons.” I was always positive about Korea’s future and young people. Among the countries that became independent after World War II, South Korea was the only country that went from receiving aid to giving aid, and because it did not invade other countries, it was said that it could act as a ‘bridge’ between powerful and weak countries. In particular, he said, “Young people these days have an attitude of service and dedication,” and said that Korea’s economic territory will expand when young people go out to developing countries and help them.

Monsignor Jeong’s funeral will be held in the underground cathedral of Myeongdong Cathedral, and condolences will be available from 11 a.m. on the 28th. The funeral mass will be held at Myeongdong Cathedral at 10 a.m. on the 30th with Archbishop Chung Soon-taek and the priests jointly celebrating. The burial site is the clergy’s cemetery in the Yongin Park Cemetery of the Archdiocese of Seoul.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US |
Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US |
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
Chinese manufacturer BYD almost replaces Tesla as the largest seller of electric cars | Economy
Chinese manufacturer BYD almost replaces Tesla as the largest seller of electric cars | Economy
Posted on
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800 appear in registration list – Computer – News
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800 appear in registration list – Computer – News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News