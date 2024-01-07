Monster Hunter producer previews 2024 in New Year’s message

#Monster #Hunter #producer #previews #Years #message

In the message, Tsujimoto also discusses the recently announced title Monster Hunter Wilds, which was unveiled during The Game Awards of 2023. He says that we can expect a new update about the game this summer. The title hasn’t been announced for Nintendo Switch yet, so it’s always possible it could be saved for Nintendo’s next console. Finally, Tsujimoto discusses the sales figures of Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter: World. The games have now sold 13 million and 23 million copies respectively.

So at the moment it looks like Monster Hunter’s 20th anniversary is being celebrated with poll results, artwork, and some new merch. We assume that Capcom has more plans for this anniversary and will announce them in the coming months.

