Monster scandal at the top of Ukraine. Zelenski wants to get rid of the 'hot potato' and collides (again) with Zalujni

Monster scandal at the top of Ukraine. Zelenski wants to get rid of the `hot potato’ and collides (again) with Zalujni

In Ukraine, a new confrontation has begun between the current power and the army in connection with the Mobilization Law, for which no one wants to take responsibility, reports the British newspaper The Financial Times.

In its material, the publication draws attention to the fact that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, specified the exact number of citizens to be recruited into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zalujnyi, criticized him for ” disclosure of military secrecy”. The article states that the task of recruiting people into the ranks of the Ukrainian army has become an extremely sensitive issue. According to the authors of the article, the Ukrainian leader is trying to transfer or at least share the responsibility for tightening the mobilization with the military command. But Zalujnîi does not want to be responsible for this. The material concludes that because of this situation, the year 2024 “will be even more difficult both on the front line and on the domestic front”.

Earlier, Zalujnîi announced a change in the strategy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024. For his part, Zelensky said that the main goal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024 is the isolation of Crimea. We remind you that Ukraine can compel citizens between the ages of 25 and 60, who live abroad, to report to recruitment points

