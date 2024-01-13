Monster scandal in the family of a former trade unionist

#Monster #scandal #family #trade #unionist

At the end of the 90s, Marin Condescu was a kind of God in the Jiului Valley, Miron Cozma’s rival, he led one of the most important miners’ unions in the Jiului Valley. Times have passed, the trade union movement has almost disappeared, and Condescu’s name is only mentioned in connection with his daughter’s marital scandals.

Monster scandal in the family of Marin Condescu, one of the most important union leaders of the miners in the 90s. His daughter, Anita, is arguing with her ex-husband, and accusations and criminal complaints flow from one side to the other. The moments are embarrassing for the former trade unionist who, at one time, made the law in Valea Jiului.

Marin Condescu, former leader of the miners from Valea Jiului. Photo source: video capture

Monster scandal in Condescu’s family

Cristi Cîrstoiu, a businessman from Vâlcea, and Anita Condescu, the daughter of the former union leader, met in 2001 and got married. They had a lavish wedding, commensurate with the importance of the union leader. Receptions were organized both in Vâlcea, where the man was from, and in Târgu Jiu, where Marin Condescu reigned.

Later, the two young husbands settled in Bucharest, in a house in the Pipera district.

The love story lasted a little more than ten years, after which it turned into a monster scandal. In 2017, Anita gave birth to a boy, at a time when marital relations were beginning to crack. According to the local media, Cristi Cîrstoiu accused that the son was used as an instrument of blackmail, by the mother, to satisfy her pleasures.

Anita Condescu Photo source: gorjonline

Luxurious financial claims

The woman would have left the conjugal home several times claiming, in order to return, all kinds of expensive things. And the businessman complied in order to bring his wife, especially the child, home safely. Monster scandal in full.

“I had four, five vacations a year, abroad. We had a nanny and housekeeper at home who took care of the child and the maintenance of the villa. I gave her extremely good living conditions, although my wife has never worked in her life, refusing to do so, although she is 39 years old. However, he often argued with me and demanded expensive things from me, such as the breast implant operation, which I refused, because I realized that I had ended up spending excessively on pleasures”, Cîrstoiu told gorjeanul.ro.

Normally, as it happens, in such situations, it ended in divorce. The businessman told how he argued with the former trade unionist’s daughter when he refused to pay for her cosmetic surgery. His irritation grew all the more as Anita had spent substantial sums on luxury goods.

“She didn’t want a silicone breast implant operation, but to replace the existing silicones with bigger ones. What put the lid on me was the fact that, a month before, he had spent 91,000 lei on my card, buying items from Prada, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu and other luxury brands. He likes luxurious living and I, at that moment, realized that it was not worth making an effort to provide him with this comfort, as long as he did not take care of the minor and the climate at home was not conducive to raising a child”, more said the husband at the beginning of last year.

Monster scandal in the family of the former trade unionist

As her husband refused to satisfy her financial demands, Anita took the child and went to Târgu Jiu, to her parents’ home. She refused to allow the businessman to see her child. As a result, criminal complaints were brought to court. There are, according to information, around 100 such complaints, made by the ex-husband against the wife.

On the other hand, in this monster scandal, Anita obtained a temporary protection order against her husband on December 15 last year. The restriction was annulled by the District Court 1. Furthermore, the court ordered Anita Cîrstoiu to pay her ex-partner the court costs, almost 12,000 lei. The sentence was appealed to the Bucharest Court.

George Cirstoiu and his son Photo source. Gorjeanul.ro

Shocking email sent by ex-husband

In front of the judges, the daughter of the former trade unionist justified her request for restriction citing the fear her ex-husband had caused her. She presented an email, received from him, which can be considered the icing on the cake of this scandal.

“Wednesday, if you don’t come with #### to the executor with the police, I’ll come and break down your door, who the f&*%# are you, don’t let me give him gifts of ##### for the second year in a row ##, damn psychopath, fu*&%^ Gods take me for an ordinary blackmailer!!! What do you think, that the police will give the gifts of ####### to #### this year as well??? Do you think you’re at Târgu Jiu with the rake gypsy and policemen covered with tactos to cover that you’re a bastard who uses drugs next to the child??? Wait, make sure it’s written in the police files that you used drugs and cut your veins, damn psychopath”, is the message sent by e-mail, according to cancan.ro.

However, the court decided in this monstrous scandal that the message did not represent a threat to Marin Condescu’s daughter. At the same time, the judges considered that there are no indications that George Cârstoiu was aggressive with his wife. As a result, the appeal was dismissed as unfounded and the decision of the Court was upheld.