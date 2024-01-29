Montérégie: the body of a sixty-year-old woman found in the river in Acton Vale

#Montérégie #body #sixtyyearold #woman #river #Acton #Vale

The body of a 61-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon in the Noire River, in Acton Vale in Montérégie.

According to initial reports, Acton Vale police were called around 12:30 p.m. regarding a 61-year-old woman who was missing.

His lifeless body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the Black River. She was transported to a hospital center where she was finally pronounced dead, the Sûreté du Québec confirmed in the evening.

The sixty-year-old would have accidentally fallen into the river while she was taking a walk. An investigation has been opened to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.