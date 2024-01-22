Monterrey fans run over outside TSM after game vs Santos

#Monterrey #fans #run #TSM #game #Santos

An unfortunate event marred the victory of Rayados de Monterrey against Santos Laguna on matchday 2 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX; after a group of fans of the Monterrey team were run over in what unofficially could have been a car accident.

At the event, the state prosecutor’s office confirmed the sad news of the death of a woman who was among the victims, so the corresponding investigations were initiated to determine responsibilities.

What happened to the Monterrey fans?

The tragic events took place around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, on the old highway to San Pedro. According to witnesses to the events, a dark gray pick-up truck with license plates from the state of Texas was overloaded. of speed heading north towards the Torreón San Pedro highway, the truck was in the right lane in the opposite direction because that road is two-way, for unknown reasons it turned to its left and hit a yellow taxi, He later continued on his way and ran over a group of people who were outside access number 4 of the TSM parking lot, the majority are from the state of Nuevo León, in total 4 men and two women were injured, some of them seriously. , a 14-year-old minor had minor injuries and is reported to be out of danger

Octaviano de León Cruz, 50 years old, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Emilio Jared N., 14 years old, is reported to be out of danger, another injured person who required medical attention was Edson Fernando Robledo Alonso, 26 years old, Natally Sarahí Ovalle Téllez The 27-year-old woman had a hip and femur fracture as well as craniocerebral trauma and was taken to the Mexican Red Cross Hospital. The deceased is currently only known to be Maribel N., 50 years old.

Likewise, Rayados has already sent an express report to Liga MX to see the situation and find those involved in the tragedy on the outskirts of TSM, where madness was unleashed due to the defeat of the local team at the hands of the Gang.

Are there any detainees for the accident at the TSM?

It was possible to secure two women of alleged American nationality at the scene, one of them Jennifer N., 25 years old, both passengers of the truck involved. At this time, it is unknown who was driving the pickup. It is expected in the next few hours. In order to clarify the details of the fatal accident, it is worth mentioning that initially on social networks it was reported that a fight between fans was the trigger for the accident, something that the Coahuila state prosecutor’s office denied because it was a road accident.