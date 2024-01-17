Month: 10 Interesting Facts – Click Bekasi

#Month #Interesting #Facts #Click #Bekasi

10 Interesting Facts about the Moon

The moon is Earth’s natural satellite and has been a fascination for humans for centuries. The Moon is the brightest celestial object after the Sun and can be seen with the naked eye from anywhere on Earth.

Here are 10 interesting facts about the Moon:

The moon formed from a massive collision between Earth and a Mars-sized object about 4.5 billion years ago. This collision caused the Earth to be thrown into a more spherical orbit and created the moon.

The Moon is the largest natural satellite in the Solar System. Its diameter is about a quarter of the Earth’s diameter.

The moon has no atmosphere, so there is no air, water, or weather there.

The Moon’s gravity is only one-sixth the Earth’s gravity. This means that people will be lighter on the Moon.

The surface of the Moon is covered with craters, mountains, valleys, and plains. These craters were formed by the collision of asteroids and comets.

The moon has two different sides. One side, called the near side, always faces the Earth. The far side is never visible from Earth.

The moon has layers of crust, mantle and core. The moon’s crust is the thin and fragile outer layer. The lunar mantle is a thicker and denser layer. The moon’s core is the deepest and hottest layer.

The Moon’s surface temperature varies from very hot to very cold. Temperatures on the near side of the Moon can reach 127 °C during the day and -173 °C at night. Temperatures on the far side of the Moon can reach -233 °C. Also Read: Index - Science - Talking or shouting while sleeping can even be a symptom of a serious illness

Crater walls on the Moon can reach a height of 20 kilometers. The largest crater on the Moon is Crater Imbrium, which has a diameter of 1,550 kilometers.

The moon is a precious resource. The moon has reserves of water ice, minerals and metals that can be used by humans.

The moon is a remarkable object and continues to attract human attention. There is still much we don’t know about the Moon, but new discoveries continue to be made.

* From various sources

* Photo: Moon (Unsplash)