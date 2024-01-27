Montreal | An exhibitionist arrested on Plateau-Mont-Royal

#Montreal #exhibitionist #arrested #PlateauMontRoyal

Police arrested a suspect last Wednesday in connection with at least three exhibitionist events that occurred in recent days near elementary schools located in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, in Montreal.

Posted at 8:04 p.m.

In a communication sent to parents, the Montreal Police Service (SPVM) specifies that the individual will have to answer to several charges, including non-compliance with conditions, exhibitionism and indecent actions.

Parents at the Paul-Bruschesi school, in particular, were informed earlier this week by the director that a prowler had been seen circulating around the establishment.

An increased police presence had been deployed in the area, we could read in a message sent to them.

Also Read:  Belief in fetishism leads nephew to kill uncle with machete -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Posted on
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Berlin has finally woken up. Alfa.lt
Posted on
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe
Posted on
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Mars helicopter “Ingenuity” can no longer fly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News