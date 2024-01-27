Montreal | An exhibitionist arrested on Plateau-Mont-Royal

#Montreal #exhibitionist #arrested #PlateauMontRoyal

Police arrested a suspect last Wednesday in connection with at least three exhibitionist events that occurred in recent days near elementary schools located in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, in Montreal.

Posted at 8:04 p.m.

In a communication sent to parents, the Montreal Police Service (SPVM) specifies that the individual will have to answer to several charges, including non-compliance with conditions, exhibitionism and indecent actions.

Parents at the Paul-Bruschesi school, in particular, were informed earlier this week by the director that a prowler had been seen circulating around the establishment.

An increased police presence had been deployed in the area, we could read in a message sent to them.