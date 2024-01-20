Montreal | An octogenarian missing for almost a month

#Montreal #octogenarian #missing #month

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate an octogenarian who has been missing for almost a month. Investigators say they have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Published at 2:26 p.m.

Sylvestre Gorniak, aged 82, was last seen on December 27 in a hospital center in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie district.

According to the police description made public this Saturday, Mr. Gorniak has white skin and is approximately 1.80 meters tall, or 5 feet and 11 inches tall. He has gray eyes and white hair and speaks initially in French, with an accent originally from France.

Anyone with relevant information to pass on in connection with this matter is invited to call 911 or contact their local station as quickly as possible.