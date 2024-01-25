Montreal: Children’s Clinic closes overnight

#Montreal #Childrens #Clinic #closes #overnight

The Children’s Clinic located on Maisonneuve Boulevard in Montreal has announced that it will close its doors on Friday, without providing further details on the circumstances of this decision.

“We have the great regret to inform you that due to certain circumstances, the Children’s Clinic located at 5100 de Maisonneuve Ouest (Glen location) will close its doors,” it was indicated in a message published on the account Clinic Facebook, Wednesday evening.

Management assured that it was working “actively” with doctors to have their practice transferred to other establishments. Most doctors would also like to settle in the surrounding area or at the Children’s Clinic in Pointe-Claire.

“We are working with our electronic medical record (EMR) partner to ensure that once relocated, your doctor will have full access to your child’s medical data, allowing them to continue their care on an ongoing basis,” he said. it was reported.

The news seemed to leave patients in shock, according to comments left under the post.

“We appreciate the trust you have placed in The Children’s Clinic (Glen location) over the past several years, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these circumstances may cause,” it was written.

The site was not working at the start of the morning, before a message similar to that published on Facebook and the list of doctors with their new locations appeared shortly after 9 a.m., the QMI Agency noted.