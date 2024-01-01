Montreal | Two pedestrians die in hit-and-run

#Montreal #pedestrians #die #hitandrun

(Montreal) Two pedestrians died early Monday night, in the north of Montreal, after being hit by a car whose driver fled.

Posted at 7:20 a.m.

The Montreal City Police Service (SPVM) reports that the driver was located shortly after, in the same area.

These were two calls made to the 911 emergency telephone center which led the SPVM police officers to go around 1:20 a.m. to the intersection of Boulevard Henri-Bourassa Ouest and Boulevard de l’Acadie. When they arrived, they located two people unconscious on the ground; They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Thanks to witnesses, agents from the SPVM canine squad were able to locate the car of the suspect, a 23-year-old man, who had fled the scene of the impact towards the west, over a distance of approximately a kilometer and a half.

According to the police, he stopped his vehicle near the intersection of Boulevard Henri-Bourassa Ouest and Rue Dutrisac, in the borough of Saint-Laurent, before fleeing on foot. He was captured shortly after and transported to a hospital center while waiting to be questioned later in the day by SPVM investigators.

Two security perimeters were set up at the end of the night, at the scene of the collisions and where the suspect was arrested.

At the end of the night, the identity of the two victims had not yet been established.