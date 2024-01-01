#Mooi #Wark #number #Drenthe

Dead silence van Mooi Wark is the new number 1 in the Drenthe 1000. After two years, this song I’m getting out of here of Daniel Lohues from the throne.

Just before six, after days of counting down in the Drenthe voting list, the redeeming message arrived. Because that was already clear before the start of the Drenthe 1000 I’m getting out of here would not be number 1 for the third time. Then the big speculation could begin. Is it Bouke, another record by Daniël Lohues, Marco Schuitmaker with his mega hit Guardian Angel or one of the many songs from Mooi Wark?

And the latter appears to be the case. Mooi Wark is one of the main suppliers in the list and scores two top 10 finishes this edition. The men with their record are at number 10 Warring heroes. And last year’s number 3, Dead silenceis therefore the new number 1.

This has shaken up last year’s top three. Because Daniël Lohues’ former number 1 is now number 2. With his former band Skik, Lohues was also number 2 last year with the song On Bicycles. That record has now dropped to third place. And with that the number 3 of 2022, Dead silence from Mooi Wark, the new number 1.

Just outside the podium of the Drenthe 1000 we find the highest newcomer. And that honor also goes to an artist from Drenthe. Singer Bouke from Emmen comes with his song Fire down below new arrivals at 4. This means that the Groningen Ede Staal drops by It has never been so dark in the west from 4 to 5.

You can rightly call the Drenthe 1000 a Drenthe hit list, because eight places in the top 10 are occupied by Drenthe artists. Leon Moorman remains in 6th place with his number, just like last year Knooin. Cuby + Blizzards is at number 7 with Windows of my eyes. Marco Schuitmaker from Roden is a new addition to the list Guardian Angel in place 9. And as mentioned earlier, Mooi Wark closes the top 10 with Warring heroes. As a Zeelander, Danny Vera nestles in place 8 among the Drenthe crowd Roller coaster.

When the new number 1 was announced, three band members of Mooi Wark were present in the studio, namely Bert, Dennis and William. “For us it is officially a surprise,” says William. “We were called upon to come to the studio at the last minute. We would also like to congratulate the rest on the high rankings. The hope was of course to become number 1.”

Bert van Mooi Wark adds: “This feels great, great! I didn’t expect this anyway. I thought we would lurk around the second third place again. But in the end we are number 1. But I want that place. share with all artists.