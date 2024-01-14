Moon missions delayed, astronauts will not return to the moon until 2026

#Moon #missions #delayed #astronauts #return #moon
Science•14 Jan ’24 3:30 PM Author: Floor Hoogstad

NASA will not send astronauts to the moon again until 2026. Technical issues and safety concerns are causing delays to the Artemis 2 mission and the Artemis 3 mission. “The moon program is not in danger, but we have to be a little more patient until NASA is sure that it is all safe,” says space expert Rob van den Berg.

“The moon program is not in danger, but we have to be a little more patient until NASA is sure that everything is safe.”

4 min 41 sec

The delay is due to delivery problems with parts of the space suits and problems with the Peregrine lunar lander. This lunar lander was previously tested successfully, but is now showing defects. That is a setback, according to Van den Berg.

Technical and safety problems are causing the Artemis 2 mission and the Artemis 3 mission to be postponed. (ANP/AFP)

NASA has recently stopped building all the materials itself; for the Peregrine lunar lander, the space organization is working with start-up Astrobotics. Van den Berg compares spaceships with transport services, ‘you shouldn’t want to develop all of that yourself: it’s all far too expensive and it takes too long’.

Also read | The Netherlands signs NASA agreements: ‘they are manners in space’

But according to Van den Berg, postponement does not mean cancellation, the moon voyages will continue anyway. Van den Berg even says that this is the start of long-term lunar programs that will put a permanent human presence on the moon. “The moon program is not in danger, but we have to be a little more patient until NASA is sure that everything is safe.”

Also Read:  Matanzas is in the mood - Joop

Also read | First non-American foot on the moon before the end of this decade

It remains to be seen whether the first person to walk on the moon in fifty years will be American. According to Van den Berg, experts take into account that if there is further delay, that foot could well be Chinese.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

DEM Party’s Hakkari and Batman candidates have been announced
DEM Party’s Hakkari and Batman candidates have been announced
Posted on
The 4 sets of measures proposed by ASF that would lead to the reduction of RCA
The 4 sets of measures proposed by ASF that would lead to the reduction of RCA
Posted on
Djokovic had a gesture with Prizmic that travels the world
Djokovic had a gesture with Prizmic that travels the world
Posted on
Thanakorn warns the people to raise their guard to deal with the JN.1 strain of COVID after finding 4,000-6,500 sick people per day.
Thanakorn warns the people to raise their guard to deal with the JN.1 strain of COVID after finding 4,000-6,500 sick people per day.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News