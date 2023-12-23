Moon plots sold via Holiday Auctions: ‘This is a scam’

#Moon #plots #sold #Holiday #Auctions #scam

The moon plots may be sold, according to Meindersma. But just stating in the conditions that you cannot claim your moon plot is not sufficient, according to her. “That should be at the top of the description. Now you have to scroll down, besides, many people don’t read properly.”

Auction taken offline after RTL Z questions

Holiday Auctions does not sell the moon plots themselves. It is an intermediary, you get a voucher code that you ultimately redeem at Moononline. “That doesn’t matter. They are jointly liable. Only if they demonstrably did not know that something unlawful was happening, they are not liable,” says Meindersma.

Holiday Auctions, part of Talpa Network, states that it is doing nothing wrong. However, an hour and a half after RTL Z’s questions, the new auction was closed, in the middle of the bidding process that would end around 6:15 PM. The advertisement itself is still online.

Winning bid

RTL Z, which had made the only bid, is told that it has won the auction. This makes us the proud owner of a piece of the moon for 1 euro (and 6.50 euros in administration costs).

However, according to Holiday Auctions, the auction was not closed immediately because the company did something wrong. “A few months ago we tightened our strategy with a focus on leisure activities. We are currently gradually testing our offer. For now, the auction has been taken offline,” reports a spokesperson.

Substantive questions, including how many people have already purchased a moon plot via the auction site, are not answered.

Symbolic

“Buying a piece of the moon, just like tying your name to a star, is something symbolic. A ‘conversation starter’. In the terms and conditions we state that you cannot make a ‘judicial claim’ on it. So it is not something true. you only find out after purchase. Precisely because we want to be transparent with our customers,” the spokesperson emails.

She continues: “We have been offering ‘moon pieces’ since 2022 and we have never had any questions or complaints about this with our customer service.”