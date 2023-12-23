Moon plots sold via Holiday Auctions: ‘This is a scam’

#Moon #plots #sold #Holiday #Auctions #scam

The moon plots may be sold, according to Meindersma. But just stating in the conditions that you cannot claim your moon plot is not sufficient, according to her. “That should be at the top of the description. Now you have to scroll down, besides, many people don’t read properly.”

Auction taken offline after RTL Z questions

Holiday Auctions does not sell the moon plots themselves. It is an intermediary, you get a voucher code that you ultimately redeem at Moononline. “That doesn’t matter. They are jointly liable. Only if they demonstrably did not know that something unlawful was happening, they are not liable,” says Meindersma.

Holiday Auctions, part of Talpa Network, states that it is doing nothing wrong. However, an hour and a half after RTL Z’s questions, the new auction was closed, in the middle of the bidding process that would end around 6:15 PM. The advertisement itself is still online.

Winning bid

RTL Z, which had made the only bid, is told that it has won the auction. This makes us the proud owner of a piece of the moon for 1 euro (and 6.50 euros in administration costs).

However, according to Holiday Auctions, the auction was not closed immediately because the company did something wrong. “A few months ago we tightened our strategy with a focus on leisure activities. We are currently gradually testing our offer. For now, the auction has been taken offline,” reports a spokesperson.

Substantive questions, including how many people have already purchased a moon plot via the auction site, are not answered.

Also Read:  Withdrawing money from ATMs will cost banks 700 kwanzas -

Symbolic

“Buying a piece of the moon, just like tying your name to a star, is something symbolic. A ‘conversation starter’. In the terms and conditions we state that you cannot make a ‘judicial claim’ on it. So it is not something true. you only find out after purchase. Precisely because we want to be transparent with our customers,” the spokesperson emails.

She continues: “We have been offering ‘moon pieces’ since 2022 and we have never had any questions or complaints about this with our customer service.”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself
Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself
Posted on
NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport
NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport
Posted on
Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma
Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma
Posted on
“Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes
“Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News