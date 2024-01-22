“Moon Sniper” has landed, but questions remain – Kosmonautix.cz

#Moon #Sniper #landed #questions #remain #Kosmonautix.cz

Until recently, only four countries had succeeded in soft landing on the surface of the moon – Russia (Soviet Union), United States, China and India. On Friday, Japan joined this prestigious club thanks to the SLIM probe. So if we can consider the result a soft landing because it didn’t go as planned. Landru is nicknamed the lunar sniper because of the advanced navigation system that was supposed to guarantee that it would be able to land in a selected area with an accuracy of 100 m. This may seem like a lot, but it would be a big improvement over previous missions, since the landing areas were always kilometers in size. The vague epithet is used on purpose, because we still don’t know if the exact landing was really successful and there are more questions. We know for sure that SLIM made it to the surface of the moon, but not in the way many would have liked. It reminds us again that landing on the Moon is a very difficult task and as our editor-in-chief would point out: “It’s really about higher girls”.

Repeated postponement

The Japanese space agency JAXA, for example, is known for doing things a little differently than usual and is often not afraid to implement interesting and untested technologies into the architecture of its probes. Just remember the pair of Hajabusa probes. And also SLIM is not quite an ordinary probe. The history associated with it is quite long. The first proposal, which later came to be known as the Small Lunar Landing Experiment Satellite (SLIM), appeared already in 2002. At that time it was still called SELENE-B. Yes, indeed some missions can take this long to complete. In June 2014, the SLIM probe went through an important semi-final selection together with the DESTINY+ demonstration mission, and in February 2015, the SLIM lander was finally selected. This is how this interesting project began under the auspices of JAXA. Mitsubishi Electric (MELCO) took care of the construction. The architecture of the probe was also changed several times, and the original plan of a fast mission realized within 3 years did not come close to being fulfilled.

And the launch was also repeatedly postponed due to external factors. Originally, the plan was to launch on the Epsilon rocket in 2018. However, shortly after the date was set, it was decided that the launch would be postponed until 2019. At that time, JAXA was directing funds mainly to the XRISM space observatory project, which had priority. Japan lost the Hitomi telescope (ASTRO-H) in 2016, and XRISM is its successor. To save money, the launch of the SLIM probe was moved to the H-IIA rocket, and it will fly together with the XRISM observatory in 2021. But difficulties during the development of the telescope caused two more delays, and this meant another wait for SLIM. He did not live until September 2023, and the reason was also the failure of the H-3 rocket during the inaugural flight. The final date was also postponed three times due to the weather at the starting point. However, the H-IIA rocket successfully delivered both machines, and the long-awaited Japanese mission to the moon could begin. However, the road was not easy. JAXA chose a longer flyby phase in order to save as much fuel as possible, so the landing in the orbit around the moon did not happen until the first Christmas holiday, December 25, 2023.

Mission benefits

The ever-increasing resolution of cameras on space probes, and in this case mainly the lunar ones, reveal unprecedented details on the surface and not only that. More and more often we are able to discover interesting formations and rocks that literally beckon to explore. However, our limitation is that we are not yet able to land accurately and safely at a given location. In addition, the exploration of the selected location may not only require accurate landing, but also a challenge in the form of uneven and difficult-to-access terrain. Which poses a far greater risk than landing on a relatively flat surface. This has implications not only for future missions to the Moon, but also to other places in the Solar System. Where do the planets, their moons and of course asteroids or comets belong. For example, in the picture we see a fictitious mission requiring a precise landing. You can see the location of the capture, the landing area and the necessary movement of the vehicle through the terrain to the destination, which is not without risk, and in addition, the lengthy movement reduces the service life of the device. Something like that, but we are not yet capable. Our machines land with an accuracy of not tens or hundreds of meters, but units, or rather tens of kilometers! For future missions connected with the construction of the lunar infrastructure, the precise landing of the so-called pinpoint landig is literally a necessity. Just imagine a supply mission that lands kilometers from the base. The difficult move to the base can be a difficult challenge risking the lives of the entire crew.

In Japan, they have been dealing with precise navigation and landing for a long time. For example, both of the Hajabusa probes were designed for very precise contact with the surface in order to collect samples from asteroids. This required autonomous optical navigation, and the success of both missions was a step towards further improvement. JAXA, in collaboration with the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), designed and built a navigation system capable of precision landing. And that was the main task of the SLIM mission. Verify accurate landing to within 100 meters. Here are the two main benefits of the mission in points.

Objective A: Demonstration of high-precision lunar landing technology

◦ Targeted landing accuracy of 100m. Compared to several kilometers to tens of kilometers for conventional lunar landings of landers.

◦ Key technology includes optical navigation and an autonomous guidance and control system.

Objective B: Realization of a lightweight system of lunar and planetary probes that will enable more frequent exploratory missions to the moon and planets

◦ Small, lightweight and high performance chemical propulsion system

◦ Reducing the weight of essential structural elements of most spacecraft, such as computers and power systems.

So, first of all, it should be remembered that this was a technology demonstrator and only the results from this expedition will be implemented into full-fledged missions, such as the upcoming Martian Moons eXploration (MMX), which will attempt to collect samples from Phobos, the larger of the two moons of Mars . Or the LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration Mission), on which JAXA is cooperating with the Indian agency ISRO, as well as future polar missions to the Moon, but of course other international projects connected to the Moon will also benefit from the results.

Moon sniper

With two main objectives, it follows that the probe itself, or if you prefer the lander, was designed differently than we are used to with similar missions. The dimensions and weight alone tell a lot, so here they are: 2.4 mx 1.7 mx 2.7 m. The weight of the empty probe was only 200 kg, and the take-off weight was 700 to 730 kg. SLIM looks more like a satellite than a lander. The basis of the entire structure is the fuel tank and oxidizer, which contributed to the overall weight reduction. On the body we also find a pair of main engines with a power of 500 N and a series of 12 maneuvering jets in a configuration of three in a cross with a power of 20 N. Landing radar, navigation cameras, antenna, landing struts with shock absorbers and thin solar panels on the upper part.

SLIM is also equipped with the MCB Spectral Camera, which was supposed to become operational after landing, and the NASA LRA. Together with the probe, a pair of interesting and even curious vehicles called LEV-1 and LEV-2 (Lunar Excursion Vehicle) went to the moon. The more sophisticated number one has solar cells and was capable of direct communication with Earth. Her movement resembles a frog’s jump, literally. The smaller LEV-2 is essentially a collapsible ball weighing 250 g with a diameter (when folded) of 8 cm. This interesting robot was inspired by children’s toys and is the brainchild of Tomy Company, Sony Group Corporation and Doshisha University.

Inside the probe was a module with LICM lithium batteries. An IPCU that took care of multiple things at once and didn’t need multiple components as is common. She was in charge of charge and discharge management, the source of electricity, heating management and regulation of solar energy. Furthermore, valve control for orientation motors and all this in a compact design. On-board computer (SMU) and S-band transponder (STRX) and other sensors are a matter of course. So much for a brief description of the SLIM lander itself. But let’s now focus on what many of you are surely interested in – the very course of the landing and its outcome, which is unfortunately still uncertain.

Landing progress

SLIM adjusted its circular orbit before its descent, and at the time of descent it had parameters of 15 x 600 km. Then the navigation and descent control system got the main word. SLIM was heading to the selected area of ​​the Shioli Crater in the Nectar Sea. But the module did not start descending from the lowest point of the orbit. Before that, he slightly increased the trajectory to 25 km above the surface in order to compensate. I would liken the descent system to facial recognition technology. SLIM took pictures and on them algorithms looked for surface features such as boulders, larger stones, craters and compared their position with the map it had stored in memory. The map was created from high-resolution images from the Kaguja and LRO probes. From this, the computer was able to estimate very well and precisely where in space the lander is located and was thus able to manage maneuvers, or control the descent to a specific location. And all this practically in real time, thanks to new algorithms. Simply put, no one had tried anything like this before the SLIM mission. The navigation system was then supplemented by a radar and an altimeter.

JAXA offered really detailed telemetry data in the transmission, which was especially useful in the last part of the descent. Approximately 15 km above the surface, the lander turned off all its engines and began imaging the terrain and evaluating data. At a height of around 11-10 km, there was a re-ignition due to a reduction in speed. From a height of 7 km, the lander was already descending in a completely vertical position. At approximately 500 m above the surface, SLIM stopped descending for a moment and hovered for a period of time analyzing the terrain in the landing area.

The lander then repeated the same thing at a height of 50 m above the surface. In the last two meters before landing, a pair of LEV robots separated from the probe, and SLIM was supposed to perform a two-phase landing shortly after that. Since the landing site is near the crater, the selected area has a slope of about 15 degrees. The team chose this steep terrain on purpose to try a more difficult landing than usual. The plan was to turn off the engines before landing, flip the probe over and touch the surface first with only the lower part with shock absorbers and then land on the front surfaces as well. Again, I write should on purpose, because it was at this stage that something apparently went wrong.

JAXA said at the press conference that it managed to land on the surface of the moon, but the solar panels were not able to produce solar energy and at the same time their damage was ruled out. Therefore, it is assumed that the lander did land, but most likely in a different way, as indicated by the latest telemetry data. Another possibility is, for example, tipping over on its side or unplanned landing in the shade or sliding down a slope. However, these are just my speculations.

Here is a simulation created based on telemetry data, showing what very likely happened to the SLIM lander. He could have touched the surface earlier and that made the last maneuver impossible. Author: @itoht2 #SLIM pic.twitter.com/xkrRCmnLDY — Karlos (@karlosmeybe) January 20, 2024

However, the team managed to establish a connection with the lander and communicate with the Earth, and therefore they consider the result a success, with the fact that at least the set goals of the mission have already been met. Before the mission, the points were set, which are in the following table:

SLIM Success Goals Landing Success Level Criteria Minimum Moon Landing Success of the SLIM module as a whole. Full Success A high precision landing within 100m must be achieved. (Data is being analyzed) Extra Success After submitting the technical data of the high precision landing, the activities on the lunar surface will continue for a certain period of time until sunset, and the lunar surface will be explored.

However, the exact status remains unclear and we do not even know with what accuracy it landed in the SLIM area. All we know for sure is that the solar panels are not oriented towards the Sun and therefore do not generate enough energy. So the lander was running on an internal battery that was completely drained that day. Mission operators hope to wake the module after a few days of sunlight hitting the solar panels, but the chances are slim. So some questions remain, but the team has promised to release information and the first results that have been achieved over the next week after evaluating the baseline data. The good news is that the LEV-1 robot communicated from the surface and it is possible that we will get some photos. Anything else would be mere speculation at this point. It is therefore necessary to wait for further information, and if it appears, we will definitely inform our readers about it. Either way. The SLIM mission brings us closer to the era of space landings where we want versus landing where we want.

EDIT: January 22, 2:00 p.m

It managed to download most of the data, including the photos. At 12% battery level, the battery was disconnected (as planned) to avoid a possible restart for the recovery operation due to excessive discharge. SLIM therefore shut down. According to the telemetry data, the SLIM solar cells are facing west. So if sunlight begins to shine on the lunar surface from the west, there is a possibility of power generation and the team is preparing for recovery. SLIM can only work with solar cell power. Technical and image data acquired during descent during landing and on the lunar surface were successfully transmitted until the power was turned off after landing. Currently, the team is doing a detailed analysis and quite a lot of data has been obtained. Information about the final status and result of the landing is being prepared for the end of the week. LEV-1 is also no longer transmitting, but the connection with Earth was successful and further information is awaited. How the LEV-2 turned out is not known. I will also incorporate this information into the article as an update.

