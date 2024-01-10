More and more children and adolescents taking Rilatine

#children #adolescents #Rilatine

This is not the first time that the abusive prescription of Rilatine has been singled out. Already in 2011, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child urged Belgium to take measures to put an end to the excessive use of this psychostimulant.

This drug treatment is indicated to treat the symptoms of ADHD (attention deficit disorder with or without hyperactivity) which mainly affects children and adolescents. It results in a significant tendency to be distracted, difficulty concentrating and possibly motor hyperactivity or even impulsivity. This disorder, unknown 30 years ago, has come out of the shadows thanks to the testimonies of several people including RTBF host Adrien Devyver.

40% increase among girls

Christian Mutuality has been analyzing Rilatine consumption since 2012, based on reimbursements granted to its affiliates. Its latest study shows a sharp increase among 6-17 year olds, an increase of 20% since 2013: + 40% among girls, + 13% among boys. It is in Flanders that consumption is highest: 2.9% in 2022, compared to 1.1% of young Walloons and 0.6% of Brussels residents.

One in four children begin treatment at the age of 6, most will continue at least until the age of 17 (the age limit for reimbursement and available data). The average duration of treatment for a 6-year-old child is 7 years, while little is known about the side effects linked to prolonged use of methylphenidate, the active ingredient in Rilatine and other Medikinet, Equasim or Concerta .

A worrying lack of follow-up

Another point of concern raised by the Christian Mutuality, the lack of monitoring of these young people on Rilatine. “While the scientific literature and the various guidelines emphasize the need for careful and regular monitoring, in 2022, only half of children have had a consultation with a psychiatrist and less than 15% have had an appointment with a psychologist. More than 40% of children on medication have not met with any mental health professional. This is insufficient and very worrying“, comments Claude Rolin.

Those aged 10-15 are most at risk of resorting to medication for ADHD, according to the insurer, which mentions the academic stress caused by the CEB and entry into secondary school. The same goes for children born during the last trimester, and more particularly boys. The youngest in the class would not suffer from ADHD but from developmental immaturity, which is, after all, normal.

Rilatine and antipsychotics

Finally, the study reveals that 8% of children treated for ADHD also used antipsychotics during the year 2022. There are twice as many as in 2013. And 5% of young people aged 15 to 17 taking Rilatine were also prescribed antidepressants. Figures which would be largely underestimated due to the lack of transparency of data relating to the sales of medicines, particularly those which are not reimbursed. Two out of four medications containing methylphenidate, the active ingredient in Rilatine, are not eligible for reimbursement.

