More and more employees treat two days off due to force majeure as additional days of leave

#employees #treat #days #due #force #majeure #additional #days #leave

No one checks whether an employee actually needs time off due to an event that qualifies as an act of God. As a result, many employees treat the new entitlement as an additional two days of leave, but 50% paid. Others take it and are happy that they do not have to pay for sick leave, which they did before.

From April 26 last year, employees can take two additional days of leave justified by the so-called force majeure. As experts point out, Poles in practice very often use these 16 hours as a replacement for leave on request. Therefore, employers once again have to deal with employee absences, which destabilize the operation of enterprises and are impossible to verify. And all because of leaky regulations.

An additional two days or 16 hours off per year

Pursuant to Art. 148 (1) of the Labor Code. the employee is entitled to leave from work during the calendar year for two days or 16 hours due to force majeure in urgent family matters caused by illness or accident, if the immediate presence of the employee is necessary. During this period of leave from work, the employee retains the right to remuneration of 50%.

The new regulations are intended to favor employees and provide them with greater work comfort. However, as labor market expert Mikołaj Zając from Conperio points out, from the employer’s perspective, these are regulations that in practice give subordinates additional scope for abuse.

– Our observations show that an additional 16 hours due to force majeure is generally an additional 2-day leave, but half paid. Employers who struggle with, among others: In practice, another problem has arisen with the abuse of L4 by employees, and they have no possibility of control and verification – says Mikołaj Zając, president of Conperio.

Self-promotion

Operating time 2024

Planning, settlement and records

Check

The expert explains that the employer is obliged to grant leave from work at the request of the employee no later than on the day of using this leave.

The application, or in fact the report of absence, may be submitted at any time during the working day and in any form. The employee is not required to justify the request. There are no legal grounds to demand the reasons for absence or proof of absence, adds Mikołaj Zając.

Force majeure: when you are entitled to time off under labor law

As attorney Justyna Szczepańska-Grygiel from the ABITL Legal Law Firm from Poznań points out, it can be concluded that in practice the provision does not refer to force majeure in the sense in which it is understood in Polish law, as an external, extraordinary, unpredictable event. and which could not have been prevented. It may therefore turn out that the Labor Code formulates a broader understanding of force majeure for the purpose of justifying absence from work.

Self-promotion

Training:

Employment of foreigners

in 2024

Check

– It will be crucial for practice to decide which cases fall within the scope of this provision, especially if we decide that the word accident should be understood broadly and also include phenomena that do not meet all the conditions of the current definition of force majeure. I mean, for example, the culpable accident of a child left by an employee without proper care. Taking into account that these are new regulations and there is no case law in this area so far, practice will only show what the courts qualify as force majeure and what they do not in the field of labor law – emphasizes attorney Justyna Szczepańska-Grygiel.

Employees who abuse sick leave feel unpunished

Mikołaj Zając additionally notes that avoiding the dismissal of struggling employees in large workplaces has become somewhat of a taboo topic. Employers are even afraid to do it, also due to the situation on the labor market where there are still more jobs than people willing to do so.

As the expert explains, employers are afraid to dismiss dishonest employees because it often happens that despite the dismissal, they still have to employ them until a final judgment is issued, which can take up to several years.

– During this period, the employee continues to benefit from sick leave and vacation leave as well as all rights arising from employment. Employers are increasingly trying to document precisely how the absence of a given employee affects the situation in the company – explains the expert.

– They analyze his work results when he arrives at the company, invite him for interviews and explain the consequences of his actions. For the company, it is a form of protection against accusations from the employee of unjustified termination of the contract – explains Mikołaj Zając.